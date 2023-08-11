Raiders mailbag: Culture change for the better?

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) talks with wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With nearly three weeks of training camp in the books and the first preseason game looming on Sunday, Raiders fans have tons of questions about what is going on.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Joey Bates (@bates_jw): The culture of training camp seems to be better this year. Last year felt … forced maybe? Are people buying in more to the coaching staff? Things seem more fun this year.

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: This camp certainly feels different than last year, although it’s not about players buying in more to the coaching staff but rather the comfort level of going into year two together. Also, the additions of established players like Marcus Peters, Marcus Epps, Robert Spillane and a handful of others on defense, and Jakobi Meyers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer on offense have made for a team that just feels more mature.

TheRaiderRoom (@TheRaiderRoom): In your opinion from what you’ve been able to see, how is the right guard position shaping up?

VB: Alex Bars finished last year as the starter at right guard, but he is being pushed in camp for that job by veteran Greg Van Roten. Keep an eye on McClendon Curtis and Netane Muti, as well. However it shakes out, it appears the Raiders have built some good depth at that position.

Brooks Nelson (@CALIR8R): If Aidan O’Connell plays lights out on Sunday, does it make a quarterback controversy?

VB: No.

O’Connell, the Raiders rookie quarterback, has made quite the impression on Raiders decision-makers. But the feeling is, they are in the early stages of building an NFL quarterback in the former Purdue standout.

It is on him to continue to show growth, and at some point prove he can be the clear backup option to Garoppolo. That is hurdle number one in the process, and the Raiders will let that unfold organically.

Chances are he unseats Brian Hoyer as the No. 2 quarterback at some point this season, but to expect him to push for the starting job after three weeks of his first camp and one preseason game is overly ambitious.

Steve @ Vegas Raiders Blog (@VegasRaidersBlg): What’s going on with Michael Mayer?

VB: The Raiders rookie tight end appeared to suffer a lower-body muscle strain or tweak last Saturday and has been held out of practice ever since. The sense is it is more of a day-to-day situation than anything serious.

Mike (@RaiderMike135): What position battle is the closest competition so far?

VB: Right tackle and right guard. And the rotational pass-package cornerbacks.

Ricardo Peña (@Ricardo31768549): Josh McDaniels said Tyree Wilson was close, does he play in the final preseason game?

VB: The Raiders have expressed some optimism that their first-round defensive end from Texas Tech is closing in on being cleared to practice. Ideally, they would like to get him on the field for practice and a preseason game. But they have been extremely prudent with him.

DC (@cumpian_david): Is Davante Adams’ leg injury serious?

VB: No official word, but McDaniels indicated after practice on Friday that it wasn’t anything too serious.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X, formerly known as Twitter.