Raiders mailbag: Culture, uniforms among questions from fans

Raiders fans have tons of questions ranging from uniforms, captains, offensive line and a new culture in this week’s mailbag.

Raiders quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, left, in red, Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby, right, warm up during practice at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders will wrap up their offseason next week during a mandatory three-day minicamp.

It will put a period on an ambitious last five months for which a new coach and general manager have been hired, game-changers have been added on both sides of the ball and a new set of expectations have emerged.

That period, though, merely represents a pause between the regrouping the Raiders will see the next few weeks and the opening of training camp in July.

Their fans have tons of questions ranging from team captains, the offensive line, uniform changes and the new culture being built. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Kenny Nauta (@_kennynauta): Who do you see as our team captains, besides Derek Carr, heading into this upcoming season?

Vincent Bonsignore: Great question, and there is no doubt a good part of what’s happened over the last month or so during the Raiders’ offseason program — and who led the way — will go a long way toward determining next season’s captains.

Likely candidates: Derek Carr. Chandler Jones. Maxx Crosby. Hunter Renfrow. Darren Waller. Davante Adams. Kolton Miller.

happyJ303 (@jasonjones303): Just saw the Atlanta Falcons preview a new uniform/helmet combo. Any chance the Raiders do a true alternate uniform sometime?

VB: Social media is full of ideas on what direction the Raiders could go if they did an alternate uniform set. And there have been some interesting and compelling mock-ups.

That said, the Raiders are steeped in tradition and their uniforms are so iconic and indelible, it makes you wonder if messing with what many consider the perfect uniform is even worth it. For now, it’s probably a no.

Jack’s Dad (@NJRaiderG): Why are the Raiders putting so much faith in an unproven Alex Leatherwood?

VB: The only faith they are putting in the second-year offensive lineman is the pledge to give him the opportunity to earn a role on the 53-man roster. It comes with no guarantees other than a fair chance. At the conclusion of minicamp next week, the Raiders might take stock of the situation and decide if reinforcements are needed, either via a trade or free agency.

The longer Raiders stand pat on the offensive line and the more snaps Leatherwood gets at right tackle, the more likely he is earning their trust. That should be a welcome development as this new coaching and decision-making staff have given zero indication they are in the business of giving jobs away, especially not for a role as crucial as right tackle.

Talan Richman (@richman_talan): Last year it seemed like the team really pulled together like a family. Under the new regime, does it still seem that way?

(VB): Every season ends up testing a team’s resolve and togetherness, and it would be presumptuous to assume this version of the Raiders, under this regime, will respond the same. However, what has become clear is how conscientious Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have been about creating an environment for which relationship building is prioritized, not only in words but in action. The bond that usually follows when the human element is valued not only grows stronger over time, it strengthens even more during times of distress.

Martin V (@MartinV7668): Once OTAs start, I’m sure there’s some bonding between players and energy levels at practice. Does anything stand out this year more than other previous years?

VB: The biggest standout is the overall physicality, especially on offense. It feels like toughness is something this group wants to hang their hat on.

Łunaticø (@LakeShow4Life9): Who are the Raiders targeting with their cap space rising?

VB: The Raiders are up to $25 million in cap space. But that doesn’t mean they suddenly have $25 million in cash in the spending budget. It’s always a bit tricky getting a read on what each team’s actual budget is, and of course, team officials can be swayed into spending a little more when a compelling case is made. It would be unrealistic to think the Raiders are going to add $25 million more in salary anytime soon. However, offensive line, the secondary and linebacker could be position groups the Raiders might bolster.

