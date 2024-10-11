Raiders mailbag: Davante Adams, Luke Getsy, Tom Brady on fans’ minds

Raiders fans have questions on a variety of topics, including whether star wide receiver Davante Adams will be traded or if the relationship can be mended.

Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the warm ups of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As injuries mount and the Davante Adams saga drags on, the Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans have questions on a variety of topics. Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Is there any chance the relationship between wide receiver Davante Adams, coach Antonio Pierce and the organization can be mended? Or is it damaged beyond repair?

Vincent Bonsignore: You can never say never in these situations.

And here is the thing: There is a real possibility the Raiders don’t get an offer they think is fair for a player of Adams’ status and decide to keep him. Should that happen, both sides must find enough common ground to move forward professionally.

From Adams’ standpoint, millions of dollars depend on his ability to reconcile with Pierce and the Raiders and get back on the field. If not, he will lose money and be susceptible to fines.

With about a month before the trade deadline, there is still time to make a deal. And certainly, teams might want to wait until they know Adams’ hamstring injury is no longer an issue. At this point, it will be a surprise if Adams is not traded.

Raider classics (@RaiderClassics): If the Raiders are going to take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, they need a better offensive coordinator who can grow with him. Luke Getsy isn’t going to cut it, especially if the Raiders land one of the top quarterbacks. Getsy will ruin him.

Bonsignore: It’s a valid concern, no doubt. Getsy does not have a track record of developing a franchise quarterback. One also could argue he has never worked with a franchise-caliber quarterback, at least as an offensive coordinator. Would the Raiders take a chance on that lack of track record should they land one of the top quarterbacks in the draft?

History has shown that the infrastructure around a young quarterback, from personnel to coaching, is vitally important. So, if the Raiders follow that path, they will have a lot to think about.

Ty in MO (@tyrusch): Do you expect Tom Brady’s ownership bid to go through?

Bonsignore: It certainly feels like the deal is at the goal line, and concerns over the sales price and Brady’s dual roles as a limited partnership owner and game color analyst for Fox Sports have been alleviated.

Either way, expect some resolution next week when NFL owners meet in Atlanta.

tavNemesh (@stavichka): If the season continues in the same terrible trajectory, how does team hierarchy see coach Antonio Pierce’s long-term future?

Bonsignore: Depends on how “terrible” it turns out to be. If this season goes completely sideways, the Raiders might have no choice but to go in another direction, especially if a young quarterback comes into play. That asset would be so important and critical to the team’s future that the Raiders might decide they want a proven coach to maximize him.

Manny (@Manflo619): Percentage on Davante Adams being traded?

Bonsignore: 70-30.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.