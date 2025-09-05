Raiders mailbag: Does WR’s surprise retirement benefit these rookies?

Raiders fans have plenty of questions heading into the season opener Sunday, like how Amari Cooper’s retirement affects the team’s rookie wide receivers.

The Raiders will open their season Sunday against the Patriots without wide receiver Amari Cooper, who surprised the team by announcing his retirement Thursday.

Fans have plenty of questions in the wake of the surprise decision. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Eric Galvan (@eg720): With Cooper now gone, how much more pressure will there be to accelerate (rookie wide receiver Jack) Bech’s development?

Vincent Bonsignore: Bech, a second-round pick out of TCU, probably benefits the most from Cooper’s retirement. Third-year pro Tre Tucker and rookie fourth-round pick Dont’e Thornton Jr. will likely see increased playing time as well.

Skip (@s_sprec): How would you grade Ashton Jeanty, Bech and Thornton’s preseason and rookie training camp? Are there any other standouts from this (rookie) class we should try to keep in mind?

Bonsignore: Jeanty, Bech and Thornton all look like they belong in the NFL.

Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick out of Boise State, has exceptional skills for a running back. He could be an immediate standout. Expect Bech and Thornton to be consistent contributors as well by the end of the season.

Two other rookies to keep an eye on are cornerback Darien Porter, a third-round pick out of Iowa State, and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, a fourth-round pick out of South Carolina.

Ty Detloff (@TyDetloff): After the Cooper retirement, will the Raiders look for a vet, and if so who might that be?

Bonsignore: It feels like the Raiders may just see what they have in Bech, Thornton and Tucker their first few games before deciding whether they need to make an outside addition.

AZ_Raider75 (@AZRaider75): Assuming the run game is nonexistent in Week 1, how long will it take to move Jackson Powers-Johnson back to center and use Alex Cappa in the guard slot?

B0nsignore: If the run game gets off to a slow start, the Raiders will have to evaluate whether it makes sense to change things up on the offensive line. But they’ll give Jordan Meredith an opportunity to show he deserves to be the starter at center.

Michael Farneti (@MichaelFarneti): Do the Raiders have any interest in (safety) Jabrill Peppers, and what’s the potential they would make a move?

Bonsignore: The Raiders don’t seem likely to grab Peppers, who was released by the Patriots last week. They already have safety Jeremy Chinn, who can play a similar role for their defense.

Eskeleto (@eskeleto_15): Is Cooper’s retirement a bad sign that the locker room or team is heading in the wrong direction?

Bonsignore: There is no indication those things factored into Cooper’s decision. He just no longer appears to have the desire to play football.

Sk8 Snow H2o Dad (@DarinCovey): I haven’t heard much about (defensive tackle) Christian Wilkins’ situation. If he doesn’t play this year, does that lock up the appeal ruling in the Raiders’ favor? I’d assume if he plays the Raiders will lose the ruling. Thoughts?

Bonsignore: Barring any surprises, there will likely be a hearing in the fall or the spring concerning the grievance Wilkins filed challenging the Raiders’ decision to void the guarantees in his contract.

It’s getting pretty late in the game for him to try to return this season. Wilkins, who disagreed with the Raiders on the best course of treatment for his surgically repaired foot, has not joined a new team since getting cut.

JudgeChamber (@yankeefan5045): Do you anticipate the Raiders working something out with (wide receiver) Jakobi Meyers?

Bonsignore: The Raiders could potentially give Meyers, who has requested a trade, a pay bump this year to ease any hurt feelings. Extension talks with the pending free agent will likely be pushed into the offseason.

