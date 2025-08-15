Raiders mailbag: Ex-Bishop Gorman star among surprises in camp

Fans have plenty of questions as the Raiders get closer to wrapping up training camp and transitioning to the regular season, which begins Sept. 7 at New England.

Raiders report: Meredith proving to be quick study at new position

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) takes part in practice at the team's NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) signals after pushing away cornerback Darien Porter (26) on a drill during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) laughs at a media question during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders host the 49ers on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in their second preseason game. It’s likely to be their final real dress rehearsal before the season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 7.

Their fans have plenty of questions as the Raiders inch closer to wrapping up training camp and transitioning to the regular season.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Doc Holliday (@MarkPinnix): Any players who have surprised you in camp? Good or bad.

Vincent Bonsignore: Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, a former Bishop Gorman High star, has made a steady climb up the depth chart and is under serious consideration for a starting role. At the least, he’s positioning himself to play a rotational role. Not many people could have seen that coming.

Jamal Adams, the veteran safety who is making a position switch to linebacker, also has been a surprise. Not from a talent perspective — he’s always been an impact player — but from a health standpoint. A serious quadriceps injury three years ago diminished his play the past two seasons. Adams looks healthy and is back to being the explosive, violent player he’s been most of his career.

Joel Grayson (@grayson715): Could you detail the linebacker roles and usage?

Bonsignore: The Raiders’ base defense has included three linebackers — Elandon Roberts, Devin White and Germaine Pratt. Depending on the package, they will take Roberts or Pratt off the field and replace them with Adams. That typically has been the rotation of the top group.

Ricardo Lopez (@Ricardo80211503): Out of the two glaring issues from the Seahawks game — run blocking and stopping the run — which one are you more confident will be fixed?

Bonsignore: Both must get better from last week to this week and during the regular season. Tackling, though, feels like the issue that will be fixed quickly. It might take a little time for this offensive line to develop the chemistry to be a better run-blocking group.

Cazper_702 (@sperman702): How is defensive end Malcom Koonce looking?

Bonsignore: He looks healthy coming off the season-ending knee surgery in September. He’s had his moments during training camp. It will be interesting to see if he picks up where he left off late in the 2023 season.

BT (@raidernationbt): Over/under the defense being top 15 in the NFL?

Bonsignore: The defense should be better than the group that ranked 25th in points allowed last season. But to say it will leap into the top 15 is ambitious.

Frankie_no_naps (@Frankie_No_Naps): Over-under 13 sacks for defensive end Malcom Koonce?

Bonsignore: Under. But definitely double-digit sacks.

Jim Franklin (@jimfran97300509): Do you think tight end Michael Mayer’s role will change under the new offensive scheme?

Bonsignore: Yes. It’s been obvious throughout camp and throughout the offseason that the Raiders are intentional about getting Mayer more involved.

Jay89 (@J4yzson): How big of a concern is the secondary?

Bonsignore: Anytime a team begins a season with three new starters in its secondary, both cornerbacks and one safety, there is going to be concern. It’s important to keep in mind, though, that coach Pete Carroll is a former defensive back who cut his coaching teeth with secondaries. He has a track record of developing young defensive backs and putting together solid secondaries.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.