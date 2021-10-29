Raiders mailbag: Fan wonders if it’s time to shop Cle Ferrell

The Raiders are on their bye week, and as they sit atop the AFC standings, their fans have plenty of questions.

The Raiders are on their bye week, and as they sit atop the AFC standings their fans have plenty of pertinent issues on their minds.

Here is a sampling of the questions that arrived in the mailbag:

elliot edelstein (@elliot_elraid66): Realistically, do the Raiders stand pat or make a move at the deadline. Re: Cle Ferrell

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: With how starters Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue are playing off the edge, along with key backup Carl Nassib, Cle Ferrell certainly feels like a luxury at this point rather than a must-have.

That is not what the Raiders had in mind when they drafted him fourth overall in the 2019 draft, yet here we are. It would not be a surprise if the Raiders are kicking the tires on moving on from him or at least listening with an open mind to trade offers.

On the other hand, be cautious in pursuit of moving on from Ferrell at this point in the season. Ideally, things remain status quo for the Raiders and Ferrell remains a reserve who plays 15 or so snaps per game.

History suggests injuries always play a role, so while Ferrell seems a luxury right now he might be exactly what the Raiders need if one of their key players goes down and they need a capable replacement.

Ricardo Peña (@Ricardo31768549): Darius Philon has had two weeks in a row with zero snaps. What is the story with him? Is he hurt? Or did he fall out of someone’s good graces?

VB: The Raiders have turned more to Damion Square in the defensive tackle rotation over the last two weeks, and specifically when starter Johnathan Hankins was out with an injury against the Denver Broncos.

Square has graded out better than Philon in run defense, according to Pro Football Focus, which is likely the reason he is now playing over Philon in the rotation.

Erik Kirschner (@Ekcom1): What’s up with K.J. Wright’s playing time? Seven snaps last week? Some snaps might have been on special teams?

VB: Wright plays well when he’s on the field as the Raiders’ base defense strong-side linebacker. But the Raiders play so much nickel defense, he is often off the field in favor of a third cornerback. That would be rookie Nate Hobbs, who is playing tremendous football in his first year. If you look at the Raiders’ snap counts, most of Wright’s time, if not all of it, comes when Hobbs is on the sideline and vice versa.

So it’s not something Wright isn’t doing, it’s more predicated on what the opposing offense is doing, which forces the Raiders to match up with those formations.

David Davis (@davidearl18): What’s the word on D.J. Fluker? Is he not showing enough in practice to crack the roster? O-line needs some depth in my opinion.

VB: Keep in mind the Raiders’ newly acquired offensive lineman underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in late July, or right before the start of training camp. He and the Miami Dolphins subsequently agreed to an injury settlement shortly after the surgery, resulting in Fluker becoming a free agent.

Just over a month later, he was suspended for six weeks by the NFL, although no disciplinary reason was given as he was not on a roster at the time of the suspension.

Long story short, when he signed with the Raiders’ practice squad after the suspension was lifted two weeks ago, it was clear he needed time to get back in football shape. The Raiders understand this is a move that might not pay immediate dividends. But if he can get in shape, he could be a valuable depth or starting piece later in the season.

MaxximusDrop of blood (@CondorSZN): With how well (or better) the offensive line has been playing the past two games, do you see Richie Incognito being put in instead of John Simpson? Or do they roll with Simpson as the line has that existing synergy?

VB: If Incognito is healthy and ready to go and the Raiders are making a real push for the playoffs, they would have to take a long look at re-installing him at left guard. Incognito brings a level of tenacity, nastiness and leadership that would be invaluable to the Raiders.

