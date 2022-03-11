Raiders mailbag: Fans ask about Chargers’ Khalil Mack trade

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) chases down Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Free agency is less than a week away, and the Raiders have cap space and holes to fill. Their fans are anxious to figure out how it all plays out.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

BklynRayder (@bkrayder): What are the thoughts on building the team now that Khalil Mack is a Charger and Russell Wilson is in Denver? Does that change plans on rebuilding? Priorities? Will we be aggressive in free agency?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: It doesn’t feel like Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler are going to be panicked into overreacting to the moves of the teams in their division. The goal is to build the best version of the Raiders and hope that is enough to deal with the competition.

When teams try to match their opponents move by move, it usually leads to trouble. The Raiders have strengths and weaknesses just like everyone else. The objective is to strengthen the weak parts and accentuate the strengths. So when September rolls around, they can hope that will be enough to compete for a playoff spot and beyond.

Ricardo Peña (@Ricardo31768549): Can the Raiders go over the cap during free agency, knowing CoryLittleton’s money will get them back under post-June 1st?

VB: No. Once the new league year starts, teams have to always be salary cap compliant. However, it will open some flexibility to make moves after June 1. As we’ve seen, there are important additions that are made by teams post-June 1.

Guillermo Saucedo (@popmart7): It’s often said, “The Raiders made the playoff last year,” but most of that team is no longer on the Raiders. The 2022 season will be a 50 percent different team. I don’t see them close to 2021.

VB: On paper, the Raiders are bringing back nine starters on offense and eight on defense, so not sure where the 50 percent difference is derived from. The core of the Raiders is intact.

While there are needs to fill at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line and cornerback depending on what in-house free agents are retained, the foundation of the team is still in place. The key will be making the necessary improvements, but the means and available talent is in place to make that happen.

Allen Jr. (@Jay_RemyBoi): Is now a time to start looking for a veteran lineman or two? If so, would guard Quenton Nelson of the Colts and tackle La’el Collins of the Cowboys be a fit for the Raiders?

VB: Completely agree on the need for veteran offensive-line help, although the draft is deep at that spot too. It felt like the youth of the Raiders — especially after Denzelle Good and Richie Incognito went down early in the year — really hurt them at that position.

So it makes sense to bring in one or two reliable and proven veterans. No doubt Nelson and Collins would be fits.

Raider_T (@Raider_T_510): How do you feel about Trent Brown possibly returning to the Raiders? He’d be reunited with familiar coaches and be part of a scheme in which he’s experienced success. If we get a motivated Trent, I think I like it.

VB: Trent Brown has played in 25 of a potential 49 games the last three years. That includes five of 16 in 2021 and nine of 18 last year. So keeping him on the field is an incredible challenge. For those reasons, easy pass on Brown.

xGlockcoma30x (@MaxMane30): Is linebacker Nicholas Morrow coming back and would he be ready for training camp?

VB: Morrow is an unrestricted free agent. While a door remains open for a possible return, it’s probably more likely both he and the team will look at other options first.

