Raiders mailbag: Fans ask about Daniel Carlson, WR starters

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6, left) holds the ball as place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) gets off another field goal attempt during warm ups for a scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, August 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Every week Raiders Vegas Nation beat writer Vinny Bonsignore will take your Raiders questions. This is the first in a series:

From Raider Mike (@RaiderMike135): How’s Carlson’s kicking been in camp? I’m expecting him to bounce back now that he’s indoors at home.

Bonsignore: It’s been Ok. Some periods where he looked really strong, others when he struggled. That isn’t unusual, but given his past struggles, it makes you wonder just a little bit. It was telling the Raiders opted against bringing in competition during camp. The Raiders essentially said they believed in him to create confidence. That said, they added Dominik Eberle to the practice squad so there is some coverage.

David (@Drnesto93): From what you’ve observed, is the Raiders offense more complex and dynamic than last season? Is the playbook opening up more for more “big” plays or shots downfield?

VB: Jon Gruden’s offense always has been complex and dynamic. I think the difference now he has the necessary talent to be able to tap into all areas of his personnel in order to truly expand his options. And just as importantly, Derek Carr has confidence in his teammates to pull the trigger at any moment on any throw.

Rick Johnston (@rick_j1022): With the restructure of Littleton’s contract, is that to have more freedom or is there someone out there they have interested in?

VB: On one hand, the Raiders needed to create a cushion as they were up against the salary cap. On the other, it makes you wonder if they have someone on their radar and made a move to put themselves in position to strike. I don’t believe in coincidences. There is usually a thought process behind every move.

MJ (@Raiders4ws): Who will score the first touchdown in Vegas?

VB: Prediction — Damon Arnette with a Pick-6.

JerrySun with rays (@JerryJ2828) Who are the wide receivers, Nos. 1-3?

VB: Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow.

Cant.U.Si (@rMiller_Cantu): What did they make 8 millon in cap room for? Earl Thomas? Logan Ryan?

VB: You always want to be in position to be able to add help as needed — either to specifically strengthen an area or in case of injury. First and foremost, the flexibility that move created was the primary objective. But stay tuned.

Guo Qing (@GuodKnowledge): Camp over, roster set, moving on to Week 1. How do you think we’ll match up against the Panthers? They are starting a lot of rookies to with a new coach but still got talents on offense. How can we come out with a W?

VB: I don’t want to hear anything about any excuses about the Panthers being an unknown with a new coach and a new quarterback. All of that is true, of course, but the Raiders are the better team with the superior talent. And offensively they are in a good place to go take what they want even against a defense that might surprise them with a different look than expected. The Raiders offensive line should dominate this matchup. Expect a big game from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders’ new offensive weapons will have strong performances.

Asmodai (@imalveezy): Why is Bryan Edwards starting over Zay Jones? Zay has more experience in the offense so shouldn’t that count for something this year?

VB: They play different positions. Zay backs up Henry Ruggs at the Z wide receiver spot while Edwards plays the X receiver spot. I think the Raiders want to try to maintain that consistency in order to take better advantage of all their receivers skill sets.

StoneySmoking symbol (@RaiderStoney): How do you feel about the depth at offensive line?

VB: Overall, good. I like Sam Young a lot. I like that they have backups at guard and center that can also play guard. The Raiders have confidence in Brandon Parker, but he’s got to back it up with his play.

Harry Skull and crossbones (@Harry_Fa26): Who do you think will be the most improved player this year?

VB: Cle Ferrell.

@3rdtres: Why do Raiders fans in Los Angeles think it’s their team when they were in the Bay Area for 50 years?

VB: They believe L.A. is a Raiders town. It’s not any disrespect to the Bay Area or Las Vegas.

David Nairn (@davidnairn1): What are the Raiders doing for home crowd noise?

VB: From what I’ve been told they will pipe in the noise level per NFL rules.

