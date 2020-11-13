Raiders mailbag: Fans ask about the team’s walking wounded

Trent Brown, Richie Incognito, Damon Arnette and Kolton Miller. Raiders fans want injury updates on all of them.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64, center) runs sprints beside teammate offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) and others during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Not surprisingly, Raiders fans have a lot of questions about injuries this week given all the various ailments dogging the Raiders.

It’s been a constant battle this year as far as that goes, especially along a depleted offensive line that has had to play patchwork and makeshift the entire season.

In the Vegas Nation weekly mailbag, we tackle as much as we can.

DrD (@DrDraiders): At this point, is it possible Richie Incognito is out for the season?

Vincent Bonsignore: Possible, yes, but not probable. Incognito absolutely wants to play and is doing everything possible to get back on the field after missing six straight games with an Achilles injury. He and the Raiders, though, are being cautious given his age and the nature of the injury.

The objective is to get him as healthy as possible in order for him to play as long as possible, rather than rushing him back and risk losing him soon after. The good news is the offensive line has played well in his absence, so the urgency to get him back is not as great.

Lets go Oakland! (@OaklandRaider52): When will David Irving see playing time?

VB: Well, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden mentioned the possibility of Irving playing some on Sunday against the Broncos, which is the most positive sign yet that Irving is closing in on his debut.

Remember, Irving missed all of last year on the suspended list and wasn’t able to sign with anyone until after the start of the season. Not only did he miss a whole year, but also the subsequent offseason and training camp. As a result, by the time he came aboard with the Raiders he was far behind in football conditioning.

But it looks like his return is imminent. And that could be good news for a team in real need of pass-rush pressure.

Yekaterinburg Island (@FractionTwo): Will we have Kolton Miller back on Sunday?

VB: Miller is one of the toughest players around, and he will certainly give it a go Sunday morning to at least assess whether he can play. It will come down to how he feels, and how he and the medical staff believe the ankle will hold up, not just getting through the game but also long-term ramifications. The last thing they want to do is rush Miller back and risk losing him for a longer period of time.

Brandon (@brandonburnett0): Prediction for end of regular-season record? 10-6 sounds about right.

VB: The Raiders merely have to match their 5-3 start to finish 10-6. Given the easier strength of schedule and that five of their last eight are at home, that seems doable. In fact, 11-5 could be possible.

Raiders Scout (@ScoutRaiders): Do you think Tyrell Williams stays around next year?

VB: The guaranteed $22 million of Williams’ four-year contract will be paid in full by the end of this season, so there will be no major ramifications if the Raiders move on from him after this year. Given how he is owed — on paper — $11.5 million in both 2021 and 2022, it seems dubious the Raiders would keep him around. They are stacked right now at wide receiver and could use that money elsewhere.

Michael Betts (@Bettsy57): Do you think Henry Ruggs is getting frustrated with his lack of touches?

VB: If there is frustration, it’s more not taking advantage of the touches he is getting. Keep in mind, all the analytics prove that Ruggs is making a substantial impact on the Raiders’ offense even if the individual numbers aren’t flashy.

J. Fishman (@jgfishman): Status of Damon Arnette, please. Playing on Sunday?

VB: Arnette practiced all this week, but Jon Gruden said on Friday he and his staff will take the next day or so to decide whether the rookie cornerback is ready to take the field on Sunday.

DC out West (@raider1one): Will Trent Brown play at all this season?

VB: You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that truly knows when and if Brown will play this year. It is literally an unanswerable question. The tricky part is, this is a personal medical situation so information is guarded and protected.

