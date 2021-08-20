Raiders mailbag: Fans ask if Raiders are underrated or overrated

As the regular season draws closer, Raiders fans have questions about the national perception of their team and the development of a pair of young offensive linemen.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrate a big play during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

LOS ANGELES — The Raiders held two contentious joint practices with the Rams this week in Southern California. Ahead is a preseason matchup between the teams on Saturday, at which point they can finally settle the score.

As expected, Raiders fans have a bunch of questions as the regular season draws closer.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbox:

Jonathan Costa (@jcosta7286): Do you believe the Raiders are underestimated or underrated? They are getting no love from most of the media and oddsmakers.

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: At the end of the day, to paraphrase Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, you are and always will be what your record says you are. For a long while now, the Raiders’ record has been mediocre at best.

As a result, no one is going to go out on a limb and predict great things for this team. So for now, people are the Raiders’ past to predict their future.

The only way for the Raiders to change that narrative is to play better football and win more games. That is squarely on them. To get the love, they need to earn the love.

Ricardo Peña (@Ricardo31768549): Andre James seemed to have trouble with the bull rush against Seattle. He wasn’t giving up sacks, but was pushed back several yards on several plays. Are the Raiders concerned at all with his ability to handle the position?

VB: Privately and publicly, the Raiders have expressed confidence in their new starting center. No one wins every battle, and with a new starter, there will always be growing pains. The key is to learn from mistakes, clean up any fundamental issues and continually get better. That will be the challenge for James.

Vegas Raiders Blog (@VegasRaidersBlg): I’ve read that Alex Leatherwood did pretty good in the preseason opener, but I also read that he wasn’t very good and missed multiple assignments. What was your take?

VB: It was definitely a bit of a mixed bag for the rookie from Alabama, although he trended much more good than bad. Just as with James, there are going to be growing pains and a learning curve. That is why the preseason reps and the reps against the Los Angeles Rams are so important.

JG (@gloverlover_2): What are your realistic expectations for this Raiders team? Win total, playoff odds? I haven’t seen many analysts even say we will make the playoffs, let alone take second in the division.

VB: Advice: Don’t get caught up in what analysts say or predict. Here is the thing: Give it four games or so to assess the Raiders’ defense. If, as is seemingly the case, the defense is improved from last year, the ceiling for the Raiders moves up to 11 to 12 wins and the playoffs become realistic. If not, expect more of the same from the past few years.

Carlos (@CLos6): Is Solomon Thomas going to make the 53-man roster?

VB: The Raiders’ new defensive tackle has been getting consistent reps with the second-team defensive line. In talking with Raiders people, the feedback is they are bullish on Thomas. For those reasons, expect him to be on the 53-man roster.

Griffin Shields (@GriffinShields3): We all know Darren Waller is the number one target. But does Bryan Edwards have a chance to be the No. 1 wide receiver?

VB: Hard to say. The ball distribution in practice has been fairly evenly split among the starting wide receivers — Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow — so to predict who exactly will emerge from that group as the top guy is difficult at the moment. Could be that all three finish in that 50- to 60-catch range.

