Raiders mailbag: Fans curious about rebuilding, draft, coaches

With a 2-10 record, the Raiders have nothing tangible to play for, but that doesn’t lessen the importance of the final five weeks of the season for the franchise.

The Raiders host the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. At 2-10, there is nothing tangible to play for, but that doesn’t lessen the importance of the next five weeks for the Raiders.

Fans have plenty of questions as a result. Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s Vegas Nation mailbag:

Tom Ragone (@tragone): My only question at this point is when are we going to blow this thing up and start from scratch?

Vincent Bonsignore: In many ways, the Raiders have already begun that process. Unless you want them to take it all the way down by trading defensive end Maxx Crosby and left tackle Kolton Miller, they are doing a full rebuild at nearly every position. That includes at quarterback, where Geno Smith is serving as the placeholder until they add their long-term quarterback.

Coach Pete Carroll believed the Raiders could win a lot of games while rebuilding, but he was clearly wrong. The consensus in the building is there is a ton of work to do to build a championship-caliber roster.

Sal Salazar (@chefsallysal): Besides Crosby, Miller, running back Ashton Jeanty, tight end Brock Bowers and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, which players are being looked at for upside next season?

Bonsignore: If you include Powers-Johnson, who is on the injured reserve list, the Raiders have 10 first- or second-year players among their two-deep depth chart on offense. It’s nine on defense.

That’s a substantial number of young players to watch, and they deserve attention the next five weeks because they represent what could be the backbone of the franchise.

Lightning McQueen (@TMCsean14): Who’s your favorite quarterback in this year’s class, and why would they be the best fit for the Raiders?

Bonsignore: Not quite sure yet, but Oregon’s Dante Moore, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Alabama’s Ty Simpson are considered the top three prospects at this point.

Donut Beer (@nms_usa): Do we know if the Raiders feel that there are any definitive franchise quarterbacks in this year’s draft? If they don’t go QB in the first round, what position do you see them targeting? Or do you think general manager John Spytek will draft the best player available?

Bonsignore: It’s way too early in the draft process to make those sorts of declarations. But if the Raiders have a top-three pick, it would be a shock if they didn’t draft a quarterback.

If they fall out of that range, the best player available philosophy probably would take precedence over a next-tier quarterback.

Brian (@Raidazfan02): Do the Raiders keep their current coaches or realize it’s a full rebuild and make sense to go younger?

Bonsignore: Great question. But it’s still too soon to tell if another coaching change is coming.

There needs to be frank discussions to determine a unified vision and to make sure everyone is committed to that vision. If they aren’t, then changes need to be made.

