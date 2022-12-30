Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about Carr’s benching

Not surprisingly, Raiders fans have plenty of questions about Derek Carr and the plan moving forward.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) congratulates wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after throwing him a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With the benching of longtime quarterback Derek Carr this week, the Raiders signaled the end of an era. What that means for the immediate and long term future of the franchise remains to be seen.

But it certainly feels like the Raiders will start next season with a new quarterback. It’s a drastic change, and their fans have plenty of questions as a result.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Wes Mantooth (@wesmantooth22): When will we get Derek Carr’s side of this? Any chance Davnte Adams follows Carr to the next stop?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: Great question. One would assume Carr will address the situation. Although he might wait until the end of the season so as not to create any distractions.

As far as Adams, it would be a mistake to assume he is so joined at the hip with Carr that he would follow him out the door if Carr is indeed traded or released.

That said, the sense is Adams will wait until the dust settles — specifically what direction the Raiders ultimately take at quarterback — before deciding his next move. It could very well be he is fine with whoever the Raiders select as their 2023 quarterback.

If not, there will undoubtedly be discussions between he and the Raiders on how to proceed amicably forward.

Steve G. (@GladsonSteven): What is the mood of the players after Derek Carr was benched and taking leave from the team? How safe is Josh McDaniels? Will Mark Davis fire him if the next two weeks of “player evaluation” turn out as embarrassing losses?

VB: The overall sense in the locker room was empathy for Carr, excitement for Jarrett Stidham and the understanding that there is still work to do over the next two games. McDaniels is safe, and nothing that happens over the next two weeks will change that.

The Raiders understand there is a lot of work ahead in order to build a sustainable team that perennially competes for the playoffs. And that starts at the highest level.

310 Raider (@310Raider): With the morale around the locker room in the dumps, do you believe that Davante Adams will request a trade, due to the toxic decision-making from the higher-ups?

VB: The morale in the locker room is fine. No one is happy with the record, obviously, but there isn’t any sense that anyone is unhappy with the leadership or plan. Adams will understandably wait to see what the direction is going forward, especially at quarterback. But don’t be surprised if he continues to remain completely on board.

Eddie Santos Realtor (@RaiderRealtorEd): Do you think Dave Ziegler will have a Carr trade in place right after the Super Bowl? If not, he may have to be cut to avoid paying him.

VB: The Raiders should have a pretty good idea of whether they will be able to swing a trade by the end of the Super Bowl. And also a decent idea of what is available in terms of a replacement for Carr.

Miguel arrowsmith (@IronArrow82): Will the Raiders make big roster changes in improving the defense in the offseason? Do you think the team is in turmoil since the news of Carr leaving the team for the final two weeks?

VB: Yes in terms of the defense, although the big moves will be through the draft and some via free agency. No sense of any real turmoil in the locker room. That said, they are playing two really good teams to finish the season so they could be looking at two losses.

