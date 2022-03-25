Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about DT and LB

The Raiders have added defensive tackles Bilal Nichols, Vernon Butler, Kyle Peko and Andrew Billings and linebackers Micah Kiser, Kyler Fackrell and Jayon Brown so far in free agency.

Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols answers questions during a news conference at the Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) celebrates with inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Raiders did some heavy lifting in the initial stage of free agency. They not only added game-changers in wide receiver Davante Adams and rush linebacker Chandler Jones, but also added reinforcements at running back, wide receiver and defensive tackle.

The moves have edged them closer to the top of the AFC West, but questions still remain. And their fans have plenty of them.

Here is a sampling of what showed up in this week’s Raiders mailbag:

Ricardo Peña (@Ricardo31768549): Do the Raiders have their starting defensive tackles and linebackers on the roster or is that still a work in progress?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: The Raiders have added defensive tackles Bilal Nichols, Vernon Butler, Kyle Peko and Andrew Billings and linebackers Micah Kiser, Kyler Fackrell and Jayon Brown so far in free agency.

That is a pretty good starting point for revamping those positions in the likeness of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who will likely play a 3-4 base instead of the 4-3 the Raiders have run for years.

Combined with what is returning at both positions — in addition to defensive end — it looks like most of the big work is done. However, expect them to add more prospects in the draft and perhaps in the next stage of free agency.

Simon No.12 (@12simon12): The offensive line is the key. What should be done to seriously upgrade?

VB: While the free agency class hasn’t completely dried up — Seahawks tackle Duane Brown comes to mind — and the draft could yield some help, the idea of a major upgrade along the offensive line seems ambitious. However, even an upgrade to average at right tackle will go a long way. The Raiders are certainly kicking the tires on all remaining possibilities.

Steve G. (@GladsonSteven): Any thoughts on if the Raiders are seriously looking at Tyrann Mathieu or Stephon Gilmore?

VB: Never say never, although the recent signing of safety Duron Harmon may take them out of the Mathieu running. Gilmore is an interesting possibility, but he’s a proud player who likely won’t budge from what he believes he is worth.

The Raiders are in a strong position given the work they have put in at cornerback. There is salary cap space freeing up on June 2, so perhaps Gilmore remains a possibility.

TevTheNative (@TevThaNative): What are the expectations for this offense? As far as sets and combinations?

VB: The manner in which the Raiders have put together their roster at running back, wide receiver and tight end opens the door for far more flexibility than we’ve seen in the past. They can go four wide receivers or three tight ends or two backs. They can go power or up-tempo or spread it out.

If you look at how multiple the Patriots have been over the years, that should provide a clue on how the Raiders will operate.

Jordan Briskey (@jordan_briskey): Any news on Carr’s contract negotiations?

VB: It might take a little while, but the sense is something gets done. And probably sooner rather than later.

Dingle (@shidinglesays): Where should the hype levels be for this point in the offseason?

VB: No reason not to talk about the Raiders as potential Super Bowl contenders. They have the necessary talent.

