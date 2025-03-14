Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about free agency, NFL draft

The Raiders filled their biggest need when they traded for quarterback Geno Smith, but there’s still plenty of work to do to field a competitive roster.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 30-18. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Raiders’ first week of free agency is nearly in the books. They have their quarterback in Geno Smith. They locked in defensive end Maxx Crosby on a three-year extension and added some Pete Carroll-like defensive players.

But there is still plenty to do, and fans have plenty of questions.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

JudgeChamber (@yankeefan5045): With so much cap money remaining — understanding some of that will go to a Smith extension — why are the Raiders not being more aggressive with so many holes to fill?

Bonsignore: Of the Raiders’ most glaring holes, they filled their quarterback need with the trade for Smith.

With the addition of Alex Cappa, they perhaps filled a starting guard spot while also creating offensive line flexibility. If Cappa takes over at right guard, Dylan Parham can move to center or left guard or become a super sub. They can now decide what position works best for Jackson Powers-Johnson, center or guard. They feel good about the rest of the offensive line, so they might wait until the NFL draft to add either an obvious upgrade at a particular position or a developmental prospect.

Bringing back defensive tackle Adam Butler and defensive end Malcolm Koonce leaves them well off along the defensive line. They can use the draft to add an impact player (Mason Graham?) or some developmental prospects. They added a starting linebacker, starting safety and depth at cornerback in in free agency. They also added a starting caliber running back, though they most likely will draft an impact running back.

That leaves wide receiver, will likely will be addressed among the remaining free agents and in the draft.

They have not lavished money outside of spending big on Crosby and Smith, but they have filled holes.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): With the draft depth being deeper for running back than at wide receiver, do you see the Raiders more inclined to draft a wide receiver in the first round than a running back? Or do you think they will draft a defensive player?

Bonsignore: It all depends on who is there. If Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is on the board, don’t rule out a quarterback. If Graham, the dominant Michigan defensive tackle, is there at No. 6, he would be a compelling pick.

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty also makes a lot of sense, but because running is so deep, they could wait until the second or third round to address that position.

Carroll has an interesting track record with wide receivers. A handful of his top guys in Seattle were drafted beyond the first round. Some were undrafted free agents. So he might not be in a rush to draft one with the sixth pick.

Shawn Johnson (@Godfather_JS): Which free-agent wide receivers are the Raiders interested in?

Bonsignore: Tyler Lockett, who played for Carroll in Seattle, and Cooper Kupp.

Lyndon Wilkinson (@lynd0nwilk0): Do you think the Raiders are more likely to drop back in the draft and build on depth rather than pick at No. 6?

Bonsignore: Trading down makes a lot of sense for the right price, but they won’t pass on someone they believe is an impact player.

John P (@beach_john14): Who would be your top two picks if the Raiders waited until the second round or later to draft a running back?

Bonsignore: Kansas’ Devin Neal and Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo.

John Richardson (@JohnIsaac55): Is left tackle Kolton Miller going to get extended or traded? I ask this because he is turning 30 and has only one year left on his contract.

Bonsignore:: He is more likely to be extended than traded.

RobdaRaida (@Ahmiraquebien): If Graham is available and both quarterbacks are gone, do you think the Raiders will take him?

Bonsignore: He would be under serious consideration.

