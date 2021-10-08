Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about O-line, Marcus Mariota

A frustrating loss to the Chargers raised a number of questions, and Raiders fans have plenty of them.

Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) drills during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes against the Ravens defense during an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) and cornerback Byron Jones (24) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) breaks off a big run past Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) in the second half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A frustrating loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday exposed some Raiders’ flaws that had been successfully covered up thanks to three straight wins to start the season.

But taking the loss shed new light on the issues — specifically the inability to run and pass block. And a habit of getting off to slow starts.

It has Raiders fans wondering about their team as the Chicago Bears visit Sunday:

Steve G. (@GladsonSteven): Beyond switching Alex Leatherwood to guard and plugging in Brandon Parker at right tackle, any news if the Raiders are trying to trade for a guard for tackle?

Vincent Bonsignore: The Raiders are at least contemplating moving Leatherwood from right tackle to right guard and promoting Parker from backup to starting right tackle. That change could happen as early as Sunday.

In theory, the move addresses two areas: Leatherwood, who many draft experts believed was better suited to play guard in the NFL, should provide an improvement over Jermaine Eluemunor, who was a late addition and thrust into a starting role when Denzelle Good suffered a season-ending knee injury. Parker, who is now in his fourth season, might offer more at right tackle compared to the rookie Leatherwood, who has struggled through the first four games of the season.

As for options outside their building, that is a 24-7 proposition across all position groups. The Raiders are considering all options, inside and outside their building. But finding better players beyond their own walls is usually easier said than done at this point of the year.

1LAkid (@LeeMart20484224): Is Marcus Mariota a possibility? Not that I’m not happy with Derek Carr but it would be a nice wrinkle in our offense.

VB: Coming into the season, there was a plan in place to showcase the unique skill set of Mariota, whose ability to run and throw adds a different dynamic to the offense. In fact, Mariota put that on display on a 31-yard run in his first carry in the season opener.

Unfortunately, that was his only run of the year, suffering a leg injury on the play. He has been on the injured reserve list for more than three weeks. The Raiders have provided no updates on Mariota’s status, but they are eager to bring him back into the fold as soon as possible.

Kenny Nauta (@_kennynauta): What will it take for the team to stop starting slow in the first half of every game?

VB: Not to be overly simplistic, the offensive line needs to do a better job controlling the line of scrimmage, both in run blocking and pass protection. The line has been a liability, and their struggles are at the root of the slow starts by the Raiders.

Raman S Grewal MD (@raidergrewal1): If the running game continues to struggle do you think the team will try to get the backs involved with more swing passes or arrow routes?

VB: Yes, and Kenyan Drake should be primed to be the back to do that. Part of the overall problem is that Josh Jacobs has not been healthy, Jalen Richard has been on the injured list all year and Peyton Barber was injured against the Chargers. So it’s been a bit dysfunctional at running back.

Mojo_jojo323 (@MJojo323): Will Amik Robertson get the start this weekend?

VB: Robertson played well in place of Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette, both of whom went down with injuries against the Chargers, and is in line for a big role on Sunday against the Bears. The Raiders have tinkered with different plans in practice this week, so it will be interesting to see how that secondary is configured.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.