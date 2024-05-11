Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about roster, free agents

Raiders fans want to know about the team’s draft class and offseason program and available free agents in this week’s mailbag.

Raiders rookie John Samuel Shenker (86) runs through drills as rookies running back Dylan Laube (23) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) look on during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers addresses the media after rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders began their two-day rookie minicamp Friday, providing the first look at a draft class that includes first-round pick Brock Bowers.

Bowers, a tight end who played at Georgia, did not disappoint while flashing the size, speed and athletic ability that made him a three-time All-American.

The on-field work stirred Raiders fans, many of whom have questions about the draft class and offseason program. Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): What free agents can you see the Raiders targeting before training camp?

Vincent Bonsignore: The Raiders will use the next two or three weeks to assess their position groups. They hope that the current players will provide most of the answers for their roster.

Chances are, though, they will also realize some position groups need shoring up.

Among the most likely is the cornerback room, where there is uncertainty and inexperience beyond holdover starters Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones.

The Raiders will give second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett every chance to reclaim a starting job. Veterans Brandon Facyson and Sam Webb and rookies Decamerion Richardson and M.J. Devonshire are in the mix for starting and rotational roles.

Xavien Howard, Adoree Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, Patrick Peterson and Steven Nelson are among the available free-agent cornerbacks.

ledtear (@ledtear): Will unsigned rookies participate in the minicamp?

Bonsignore: Yes, unsigned second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson, the lone remaining unsigned draft pick, was on the field Friday with the rest of the rookie class.

R. (@ViBESTRONG22): What is the offseason breakdown? When can players be at the facility? When can the media watch camps and start coverage?

Bonsignore: The rookie minicamp ends Saturday. The next major offseason phase is organized team activities, during which the Raiders can get on the field as a team and conduct noncontact practices that include 11-on-11 and seven-on-seven work between the offense and defense. Those dates are May 20, 21, 23, 28 and 29, and June 3 to 6. The media typically get to watch one practice per week. The Raiders conclude their offseason with a mandatory three-day minicamp from June 11 to 13.

The Raiders have not announced their training camp schedule.

DrD (@DrDraiders): The majority of sportsbooks have the Raiders’ season win total at 6½. What do you believe the sportsbooks are seeing that leads them to this low number, and would you be surprised to see this Raiders team at six wins or fewer?

Bonsignore: They probably are considering last season’s results, their quarterback situation compared to other teams and their schedule. Anything less than six wins would be a significant disappointment.

Eric Galvan (@eg720): I might have missed it, but why hasn’t coach Antonio Pierce done any media sessions lately?

Bonsignore: Pierce spoke to the media Friday for the first time in a while.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): Which players are vulnerable to being cut from now to the start of training camp?

Bonsignore: Most of the veterans probably are safe, but some of the players returning from the practice squad could be replaced.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.