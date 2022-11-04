Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about simplifying things

With the Raiders starting 2-5 under first-year coach Josh McDaniels and the season close to imploding, fans are understandably frustrated and have plenty of questions.

With the Raiders starting 2-5 and the season close to imploding, fans are understandably frustrated and have plenty of questions. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Sean Fuentes (@trooper91): We are hearing players say that Josh’s (McDaniels) offense is difficult. Given (general manager Dave) Ziegler’s comments about evaluating players, is there any talk of simplifying the offense or giving the players more autonomy to make plays during the game?

Vincent Bonsignore: As it relates to the offense, quarterback Derek Carr has full autonomy to audible to a different play at the line of scrimmage. Obviously, the play has to coincide with the personnel grouping that is on the field, so he has two to three choices based on the call and what the personnel grouping is.

As far as simplifying things, you bring up a good point. And this goes for offense and defense. As it relates to the defense, the Raiders have made adjustments to simplify things to fit this particular group of players, but here is the issue with that: When teams “dummy” down on either side of the ball, guess who can pick up on that and exploit it? The other team. That’s the danger of simplifying your schemes and play-calling at this level. Unless your talent is so overwhelmingly good that you can carry out less sophisticated schemes and still be effective, pretty soon the other team is going to make you pay.

Furthermore, if the goal is to win Super Bowls, at some point, even with great talent, you better be able to carry out intricate, next-level stuff. Otherwise, you are vulnerable to the great coaching, game planning and talent of the NFL. And eventually you will be exposed.

While the Raiders will tinker this season, especially on defense trying to come up with a scheme that the current players can carry out, don’t expect them to budge on their goal to build a smart team that can carry out next-level type stuff. In the seasons to come, they will make personnel changes to fit that plan. In their eyes, that’s how they will be able to compete for Super Bowls.

Gonz Salcedo (@GonzSalcedo1): Is Darren Waller playing or still milking it?

Bonsignore: Looks as if Waller again will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville. But fans have to keep in mind that the decision to play him is a group effort in which the training and medical staffs play a major role. These are trained professionals who know what they need to see to feel comfortable that Waller’s hamstring is sound enough for him to play an NFL game and not in any danger of being aggravated again.

Jon Bones (@RaiderJon): Darren Waller has been quoted as saying it takes three years for most people to learn a new offense. Are the Raiders committed to three years to the staff and players that are signed, including Derek Carr?

Bonsignore: Yes and no. The Raiders are committed to this staff and the core players they have recently extended contractually. But each offseason provides a chance to add and improve, so expect a fair amount of changes from season to season. But they will continue to grind through the learning process while simultaneously trying to come up with winning game plans.

Dj Kidd-B (@djkiddb): What do they plan to work on since they aren’t making the playoffs?

Bonsignore: It’s always the same goal: With 10 games left, win as many as possible and hope it’s enough to reach the playoffs.

SDJ (@Mrblockbuster17): Do you believe (owner) Mark Davis when he said Josh McDaniels will be the Raiders’ coach for years to come? Usually when an owner has to say that, it’s hard to believe them.

Bonsignore: Yes. Also, Davis didn’t just come out and say it. He was asked by the Review-Journal.

