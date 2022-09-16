Raiders mailbag: Fans left with questions after Week 1 loss

The Raiders lost their season opener to the Los Angeles Chargers and, as expected, fans are on edge as the home opener against the Arizona Cardinals beckons Sunday.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Izwhatitis (@brokeniz): Will the Raiders make a trade to fix the offensive line?

(Vincent Bonsignore): While the Raiders’ offensive line didn’t have a great day against the Chargers, two factors need to be taken into account: The right side of the line, where most of the uncertainty rests, actually outplayed the left side, where Pro Bowl left tackle Kolton Miller resides. Miller’s performance was unusual in that he rarely struggles to that extent.

The Raiders feel good about Miller’s ability to bounce back. And they came away encouraged by how their four-player rotation on the right side performed. That rotation is expected to continue with the hope being an ideal set of two will emerge.

Secondly, as it relates to pass blocking, it is important to include some of the issues the Raiders’ running backs had. That needs to be cleaned up.

To answer the question, the Raiders remain confident they have the players to field a solid starting offensive line, as well as depth pieces. A trade seems unlikely at this point.

BIGxPERRO (@R8R4LIFE): In the Hall of Fame game, we ran five or six screen plays, and three of them were big gains. Why didn’t we see even one screen play in Week 1?

(VB): Definitely a valid question. Knowing how big the screen play was during camp and in the preseason, one would expect it to be featured more in game plans.

Just (@USNY64): When will both our offense and defense be rated at least in the top 15 in the NFL?

(VB): Despite Sunday’s struggles, the Raiders’ offense has the makings of a top 10 offense. As far as the defense, getting into that top 15 territory is possible assuming the team stays healthy and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s teaching and scheming takes better hold. But that is still a big if.

Roger Allen Jr. (@Jay_RemyBoi): Is Josh McDaniels going to keep rotating the right guard and right tackle position for the rest of the season or until he can figure out a solid five? Or should they try to go after someone in free agency?

(VB): The sense is the rotation will last indefinitely, with a definite goal being getting a permanent starting right guard and tackle in place within the next few weeks.

Kevin Pierce (@Aeroman75): Who is playing left guard this week?

(VB): John Simpson.

Hook Jr. (@DominionRaider): Thoughts on Josh McDaniels letting the clock run out to end the first half and not at least working toward a field-goal try?

(VB): As McDaniels explained, a ton of variables went into that decision. Ultimately, though, after throwing an interception that led to a Chargers touchdown on their previous possession, and knowing the Raiders would get the ball to start the second half, McDaniels opted to close out the first half, get in the locker room and make adjustments.

