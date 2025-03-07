Raiders mailbag: Fans still curious about plans for QB

Quarterback undoubtedly will be the Raiders’ major focus as free agency approaches. But their long-range option will come from the NFL draft.

If Sanders falls in NFL draft, should Raiders be ready to pounce?

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (QB13) poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

The Raiders are formulating their plan of attack for free agency, which begins Monday. Quarterback undoubtedly will be a major focus.

No matter what the Raiders do — sign someone in free agency or make a trade — it is likely to be a short-term answer for one or two seasons. Their long-range quarterback will have to wait until the NFL draft.

Either way, fans have lots of questions. Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): If quarterback Shedeur Sanders is available at pick No. 6, is there a player you can see the Raiders taking over him? Defensive tackle Mason Graham? Running back Ashton Jeanty?

Bonsignore: That’s the million dollar question, no doubt. It would be hard to imagine the Raiders passing on Sanders, who brings talent, production and charisma to the team and the market. He feels like a perfect fit in many ways. Throw in his relationship with minority owner Tom Brady, a massive voice in the Raiders’ decision-making, and it seems unlikely they would pass on a chance to select the Colorado quarterback.

(@ElFerForever): Jaxson Dart, Will Howard or Quinn Ewers? Which quarterback do you think the Raiders prefer?

Bonsignore: Dart.

Doc Holliday (@MarkPinnix): Who are the Raiders losing or not negotiating with in free agency?

Bonsignore: Of the Raiders’ 17 key unrestricted free agents, the sense is that linebacker Robert Spillane, safety Tre’von Moehrig and defensive end Malcolm Koonce are the highest priorities. But they are taking a chance by not getting deals done before Monday, when all three can negotiate with the 31 other teams.

Brandon F (@BrandonF6541): I’m impressed by Shedeur Sanders’s poise, accuracy and durability. It feels like a faction of Raiders Nation does not want him on the team. What red flags am I missing?

Bonsignore: He doesn’t have the strongest arm and has a tendency to take too many sacks.

Other than that, he is considered the most ready NFL quarterback in the draft. He doesn’t necessarily have the highest ceiling. But plenty of teams have won plenty of games with his level of play.

Angel (@angel_bautista5): Are the Raiders still in it for quarterback Sam Darnold?

Bonsignore: Definitely under consideration. Dubious that he is at the top of their list, though.

Brett Meskill (@brettmeskill): Do you know if the Raiders are making calls to the Bengals for defensive end Trey Hendrickson?

Bonsignore: Rule No. 1: You always make the call when a great player is available.

Eric (@BigE4203): New general manager John Spytek talked about trying to model after the Eagles and building a team that dominates in the trenches. Do you think Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is a possibility in the first round?

Bonsignore: For sure, but it depends on what quarterback might be available at No. 6. It probably doesn’t hurt that Brady and Spytek are Michigan men, too.

TeeJay (@teejay_tradez): Have you heard if the Raiders have any interest in free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

Bonsignore: It’s not so much about whether they are interested — there is interest in all of the quarterbacks available in free agency — it’s more about where he ranks on their pecking order. The sense is he would not be their top option.

