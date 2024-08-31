Raiders mailbag: Fans want answers about the roster

The Raiders are off this weekend, their final break before starting the season Sept. 8. But fans aren’t taking time off from asking questions about the team.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce appears dismayed as defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) chews his finger on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are off this weekend, their final break before starting the season Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

But fans aren’t taking time off from asking questions about the team. Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Doc Holliday (@MarkPinnix): The worst thing about a new coach to me is he has to update the roster to fit his vision, which puts the team in the middle of the pack. How long before Antonio Pierce has what he needs?

Vincent Bonsignore: The reason the Raiders are perceived to be a middle of the pack team isn’t because the new coach needs time to get “his” players on the roster.

It’s the skepticism that people have of the quarterback. And that’s fair.

If you put Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy or Matthew Stafford on this team, the talk would be about playoffs or bust.

One could make an argument that Pierce has “his” players at nearly every starting position. Are there questions about the depth? Sure. A lot of teams have depth questions.

In the Raiders’ case, the biggest concern is what level of play they will get at quarterback. And that has resulted in a lot of people predicting an average season at best.

Grant Weathers (@GDub_06): What is the current cap space? And do the Raiders need to use a certain percentage of it? Are extensions or signings coming?

Bonsignore: The Raiders have $31.2 million in cap space. They are not obligated to spend a percentage of that. A good chunk of it most likely will roll over to next year.

There is a possibility contract extensions will happen. But there is also the possibility of Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco letting this season play out before deciding who among their pending free agents they want back.

John Richardson (@JohnIsaac55): This has the feel of a reset season again. Will the Raiders sell and reset if they start off slowly? They need a quarterback.

Bonsignore: The Raiders believe they can compete for a playoff spot this season and will give themselves every chance to do so. There are no thoughts about resetting right now. By the end of the season, they will continue to pursue their quarterback of the future. But they believe they can get solid enough quarterback play this season to compete.

Depending on how the season unfolds, though, it’s certainly in the realm of possibility they and star receiver Davante Adams figure out a plan that helps both sides. Adams is 31 and wants to maximize the years he has left to play, so maybe he will approach the Raiders about a trade.

Even if that happened, no one thinks a full reset is needed. Outside of finding their franchise quarterback, of course.

Terrence (@_terrence_R8er): Do the Raiders sign another starting caliber cornerback — Adoree Jackson or J.C. Jackson?

Bonsignore: The Raiders feel good about their three starting cornerbacks — Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett. And in free-agent pickup Darnay Holmes, they believe they have added veteran depth.

They will give that group — along with rookies Decamerion Richardson and Thomas Harper — a fair chance to provide an above-average level of play.

So, for now anyway, they probably won’t sign another cornerback.

Tristan (@TristanHuyett): If you had to predict rookie tight end Brock Bowers’ stat line for the season, what would it look like?

Bonsignore: 75 catches, 915 yards, eight touchdowns.

CenCal Rams (@CenCalRams): Can coach Antonio Pierce answer when tight end Brock Bowers will begin to practice for Week 1?

Bonsignore: Pierce is not scheduled to meet with the media until Wednesday. He did say Thursday he expects Bowers to play in the season opener.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): Should fans be satisfied with the initial 53-man roster and practice squad? Or what still needs work?

Bonsignore: There is a difference between being confident you have the pieces to compete and being satisfied with your roster. Not sure anyone is ever truly satisfied.

The Raiders feel good about their chances to field a competitive team. They also know the roster is a work in progress and some decision must wait until the offseason.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.