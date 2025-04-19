Raiders mailbag: Fans want to know about the NFL draft, Kolton Miller

General manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll discussed the NFL draft at a news conference Friday and said the Raiders are considering all options.

Raiders fans have plenty of questions about the team’s plans in the NFL draft, which begins Thursday.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Can you envision the Raiders passing on drafting a quarterback and waiting until next year, when the class is supposed to be deeper?

Vincent Bonsignore: Yes, assuming they don’t take a quarterback with their first-round pick at No. 6 and don’t trade back into the first round.

Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jackson Dart and Jalen Milroe might be gone by the time they draft at No. 37 in the second round.

After that, you are essentially just comparing Aidan O’Connell to Tyler Schough, Kyle McCord, Dillon Gabriel or Will Howard. If Spytek, Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady don’t like them as much as O’Connell, there’s no reason to draft them.

Dana Wagner (@DanaNews3LV): I could see the Raiders taking a cornerback at No. 6, understanding the team’s need and Carroll’s love of defensive backs. Am I crazy?

Bonsignore: Not at all.

But do they think there is a cornerback who is worthy of the sixth pick? Or would they feel more comfortable in a trade-down scenario in which they draft a cornerback at, say, No. 12 while also getting more picks.

That feels like a more realistic scenario compared to picking one at No. 6.

Raiderspy1 (@DAP7219): What type of players are the best to draft? Best available, to fill a need or blue-collar?

Bonsignore: It sounds cliche, but a combination of all of them.

This is a deep draft, so it’s not unrealistic to think the Raiders can’t find the best available player who also fits a need in each round.

AZ_Raider75 (@AZRaider75): Have to love offensive tackle Kolton Miller missing reps with a new offensive coordinator and line coach. When did he first complain about not having a new contract? Could the Raiders get a second- or third-round pick for him?

Bonsignore: Anyone who was paying attention could have seen this coming. Miller is going into the final year of his contract, and his $12.2 million salary is not guaranteed. There was little chance he would report under those circumstances.

It’s his only leverage. And he has every right to use it.

Whether it gets the Raiders to the bargaining table is the main question. If it doesn’t, that pretty much says where the Raiders stand right now. It means they aren’t interested in extending the relationship or they want to evaluate Miller in their system this season.

Jordan from Oregon (@Jordan65257407): Who is your favorite UNLV prospect who visited the Raiders?

Bonsignore: Linebacker Jackson Woodard and wide receiver Ricky White.

Go Raiders (@GoRaiders19): Have you heard if the Raiders are pursuing Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey?

Bonsignore: Ramsey is owed $21 million for this season and probably wants a new deal, or at least a commitment to guarantee most, if not all, of his remaining contract.

That’s a lot of money for a cornerback who turns 31 in October.

If the acquisition cost is minimal, and Ramsey is open to reworking his contract to a more reasonable number, the Raiders might be interested.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.