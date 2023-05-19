Raiders mailbag: Fans’ wish list has Marcus Peters, Isaiah Simmons

The roster and potential upgrades are on the minds of fans in this week’s Raiders mailbag.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) reacts after breaking up a pass during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

As the Raiders move on to the next phase of their offseason programs, a clearer picture of their roster emerges. And that clarity will dictate what changes the Raiders make — or don’t — as they prepare for training camp.

Regarding that 90-player roster, their fans have questions about how things are shaping up.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Which position group do you have the most confidence in going into the season: Offensive line or secondary?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: That’s a great question. Going into last season the offensive line was a major concern. And frankly, it was projected to be a weakness. In fact, it took the Raiders nearly a month into the season to come up with a set starting five and group of reserves.

Interestingly, by the end of the season, the offensive line had developed into one of the more reliable positional groups on the team. It wasn’t great, but it was functional. Having brought back the same starting five and many of the same reserve players, the offensive line offers stability and certainty in 2023.

That doesn’t mean the Raiders won’t look to upgrade — perhaps with young players on the roster pushing for starting jobs — or going outside the building. But there does not appear to be much urgency in having to address that position.

The secondary is reminiscent of last year’s offensive line. On paper, it might seem like a liability, and for now, you have to classify it as a potential weakness.

However, between the players they added through free agency and the draft, and the holdovers the Raiders are hoping will take big steps forward, there is reason to think that as the season unfolds, this group has a chance to make similar strides as did the offensive line last year.

But for now, the secondary is the bigger concern.

Unkle_jayo (@raider_smoov): Any chance we trade for linebackers Isaiah Simmons or Patrick Queen?

VB: It takes two to tango. Plus, you have to remember the draft capital investment plus whatever contract demands the two players will make. Lastly, linebacker is becoming a tricky position in terms of what level of monetary investment teams are willing to make. It’s almost become the defensive equivalent of the running back position.

So for now, probably not.

diamondking (@sray916): What’s the word on free agent additions? Will we most likely wait to sign anyone else until post-June 1?

VB: It just feels like the Raiders are taking this time on the calendar, especially with OTAs and minicamp, to assess what they have. Any changes they make will reflect that assessment.

Eric Mays Jr (@Darkside_OB): Do you think the Raiders have an interest in Yodney Cajuste?

VB: The Patriots released the veteran offensive tackle this week, and he is definitely under consideration. But by the same token, the Raiders feel pretty good about who they already have at tackle.

michael sitton (@michaelsitton2): Any update on Marcus Peters?

VB: Nothing as of yet. And again, the Raiders are in wait-and-see mode as it relates to their roster. And if you’re Peters, not sure how much urgency there is to get signed and go through OTAs right now. No blame on him if he wants to wait and sign with a team closer to training camp.

