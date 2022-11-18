Raiders mailbag: Fans wonder about Derek Carr’s future

Is Derek Carr here for the long haul? What about Josh McDaniels? Raiders fans have questions.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Derek Carr (4) look on from the sidelines as the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts comes to an end at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have slumped to a 2-7 record after losing their last three games. The inexplicable position they have created for themselves leaves the postseason a pie-in-the-sky proposition and has pushed their fans to the brink.

They have questions, as a result.

Here is a sampling of what showed up in this week’s Raiders mailbag:

Joaquin Ruiz (@WalkingRuiz): Does Derek Carr’s future impact/involve Davante Adams remaining a Raider?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: That is a great question, and one for which the answer is almost impossible to know at this point.

What does seem to be the sense is the Raiders will give this core at least one more season together, in the hope everyone stays healthy and the necessary improvements are made in and around the core.

That doesn’t mean the club is averse to adding a quarterback, perhaps even with their first-round pick if it gives them access to one of the top prospects. But the sense is, they will roll with the core they have created, including Carr, for at least one more season.

Alan in Vegas (@alaninvegas): Will Zamir White get more run if the Raiders lose on Sunday?

VB: That could happen, regardless of the outcome, as the Raiders begin preparing for the future. But keep in mind, Josh Jacobs is also playing himself into the Raiders’ future, and that needs to be taken into account as well.

Leo Black (@leo_black7): Is there any chance the Raiders limit Davante Adams’ snap share toward the end of the season in order to better tank?

VB: Are you willing to be the person that explains that to Adams? All kidding aside, he would fight any suggestion along those lines and win.

Eric German (@ejgerman): Are you as convinced as everyone seems to be that Derek Carr is gone in 2023?

VB: Nope. Not saying it won’t happen, but the investment the Raiders are making in getting this core as deep into Josh McDaniels’ playbook as possible would make getting rid of Carr counterproductive to that process.

Socially Distanced Dad (@jz53232621): Is there any chance we move on from Chandler Jones even with the significant cap hit?

VB: One potential path would be Jones retiring at the end of the season, which would get the Raiders out from under the contract and reduce the cap hit to a much more manageable $10 million.

quickquestion (@jobrelatedtweet): Do you agree with Mark Davis that Josh McDaniels is doing a fantastic job?

VB: Davis is not judging McDaniels only on the record of year one of this process. There is a ton of stuff going on behind the scenes in terms of the infrastructure McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are trying to build for the long-term success of the franchise.

Terry Wakayama (@TWAKDESIGN): Are we finally going to fire Patrick Graham? Our defense is the worst in the league and most of the time it looks like the players don’t know what they are doing or giving any effort.

VB: Graham is the Raiders’ fourth defensive coordinator since 2020, and the results have not changed under any of them. It might be time for the Raiders to acquire better players on that side of the ball.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.