Raiders mailbag: Ferrell, Incognito on the minds of Raider Nation

The Raiders are 2-0, and while their fans are feeling good about things, they still have some questions.

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) runs through drills during training camp at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders center Richie Incognito (64) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) drill during an NFL mandatory mini-camp at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) is one of a handful of players masking up during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during an NFL football practice on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Raiders headquarters in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Two weeks and two wins into the season, Raiders fans are feeling pretty good about their team.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t have concerns. Here is a sampling from what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Robert Alvarado (@raiderrob1964SS): Are you still defending the Clelin Ferrell pick at No. 4 instead of Devin White, Devin Bush, or Ed Oliver? Or have you finally joined us in saying White and the others would have been the better pick?

Vincent Bonsginore: In retrospect, the Raiders should have traded up to either one or two or down beyond the top 15. Outside of Nick Bosa and Kyler Murray, the 2019 draft, especially among the top 15, was just okay and was devoid of can’t-miss players. White, Bush and Oliver have their issues, and thus far none of them are grading out particularly well by Pro Football Focus. Selecting Ferrell has not worked out the way the Raiders wanted, but no draft is a sure thing and that draft in particular showed the projected top beyond Murray and Bosa are not star-caliber players.

Thaddaeus Hudson (@ThaDaedalus82): Will we see Denzelle Good or Richie Incognito for the rest of the season? If not, will we trade for or sign a big-time offensive guard?

VB: It would be a huge surprise if Good returned. As for Incognito, the Raiders’ decision to not put him on injured reserve — which would mean him missing a minimum of three games — shows they expect him back. In the meantime, that’s a roster spot that leaves the Raiders shorthanded each week. In the next few days there might be a signal whether the Raiders think Incognito is close to returning. If he isn’t a go anytime soon, a trade is a possibility.

Mojo_jojo323 (@MJojo323): Any word on running back Trey Ragas. I would love to see him get an opportunity. I felt like he ran well between the tackles.

VB: It feels like the Raiders are okay with the current rotation of Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber filling in for Josh Jacobs, with Ragas being promoted to the active roster on game days as an insurance policy. They like the rookie running back, but his time might be further down the road.

(@JohnJaimes_): How significant is Josh Jacobs’ injuries. Is there a possibility he’ll be placed on IR?

VB: The Raiders removed the “toe” classification from the injury report this week, so it looks like Jacobs is dealing with just an ankle injury. Obviously putting someone on the injured reserve list means they are out for at least three games, so for now the Raiders will continue to buy time in the hope he is back sooner rather than later.

Hook Jr. (@DominionRaider): If you had to pick a single player on a one-year deal that you predict will reach an extension with the Raiders, who would it be?

VB: That’s a difficult decision after just two games. But if things stand pat, you could make arguments for Casey Hayward, Solomon Thomas, K.J. Wright and Darius Philon.

BIGxPERRO (@R8R4LIFE): How’s Yannick Ngakoue’s hamstring?

VB: He was moving around at practice pretty well this week. He appears to be getting better. And he played reasonably well against the Steelers in spite of the injury.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.