Raiders mailbag: Has a favorite emerged in the coaching search?

What is the Rooney Rule as it relates to the Raiders coaching search?

Since firing Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders have requested or interviewed 12 candidates for their coaching vacancy. And their fans have plenty of questions about the process.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Go Raiders (@GoRaiders19): Is there any buzz that Klint Kubiak will be hired?

Bonsignore: The Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator is an attractive candidate, and not just in Las Vegas. Kubiak is interviewing with multiple teams in search of a coach.

The work Kubiak did this season with quarterback Sam Darnold and how the Seahawks finished with the third-best offense in the NFL speaks volumes about his talent.

Is he a perfect candidate? About the only concern that has been raised is a subdued personality, and whether he has the charisma to lead an entire team.

But some of the same things were said about Ben Johnson last year, and it’s obvious now how much Johnson’s personality has poured out since taking over the Chicago Bears.

Ty Detloff (@TyDetloff): Two questions: With you leaving the Review-Journal, who gets the first question now at the news conferences? And who do you think the next coach and staff will be?

Bonsignore: Hoping that distinction will go to Adam Hill, who is now the Raiders’ beat writer for the RJ.

As far as a prediction, it’s still too early to tell. The Raiders have lined up a group of high-level candidates.

SunChaser Levy (@SunChaserLevy): Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask recently mentioned sportscaster Jim Gray as someone who has a voice and power in the organization. How much and how has that impacted the way things have been handled?

Bonsignore: Gray is a longtime friend of owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady. That relationship gives him access to two important people in the organization.

Does he have the leeway to offer suggestions? Sure. But the power of those suggestions rests only in the willingness of Davis and Brady to act on them. In other words, don’t confuse advice or counsel with decision-making.

The sense is, any notion that Gray holds significant power is exaggerated.

Dan (@NY_Raider): Can you see the Raiders hiring an all-star coordinator group with a young, first-time head coach?

Bonsignore: They won’t force coordinators on the new coach, be it an older candidate or a young one. But as it relates to a younger candidate, it would make sense that the Raiders would be curious about the staff that candidate has in mind. No doubt they would be pleased if he surrounded himself with experienced assistants.

Sk8 Snow H2o Dad (@DarinCovey): Any update on the Christian Wilkins issue? Since he didn’t play for another team this season, is it safe to assume the Raiders won’t have to pay his guarantees?

Bonsignore: There is an expectation that the grievance Wilkins filed against the Raiders will be heard in the spring. Without a full understanding of what happened to hasten his release, it’s hard to gauge whether he or the team will prevail.

Timmy Gwinn (@TimmyGwinn): Robert Saleh is still coaching, whereas Brian Flores’ contract has expired. Neither has officially been requested for an interview despite reported interest. Has the reported interest from the Raiders changed? Or why the delay?

Bonsignore: Any number of reasons. The reported interest might have been exaggerated. Or the Raiders could have approached both coaches and been told there was no mutual interest.

Or maybe they want to get a look at some other candidates before zeroing in on the two coaches they have locked in on.

conte311 (@conte31111): What has been your favorite moment covering the Raiders?

Bonsignore: First and foremost, the interactions with fans. It has been humbling. As far as memories, a few come to mind: The first game at Allegiant Stadium with fans inside, when the Raiders beat the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football” to open the 2021 season.

In the season finale that season, the Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers to punch their ticket to the playoffs. That was an incredible game.

Many, many others.

