Raiders mailbag: How good can Gus Bradley’s defense be?

Raiders fans have plenty of questions this week about the defense, the offensive line and Richie Incognito.

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley watches practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

At long last, the Raiders finally kick off their season on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

How is Gus Bradley dealing with the pressure of trying to make our defense competent? — elliot edelstein (@elliot_elraid66):

Vincent Bonsignore: Having done this for a long time, it’s hard to imagine many coaches who are as positive and full of energy as Gus Bradley. It is evident in how he interacts with his players and staff, and even how he talks to the media. There is just a whole bunch of positive vibes from the Raiders’ first-year defensive coordinator.

When you approach your job with that type of energy, you’re just in a better place to deal with pressure. Both externally and internally.

That said, Bradley understands what happened here the last couple of seasons and the critical importance of his unit getting things turned around and being an asset rather than a liability. He also knows if that doesn’t happen, what it will ultimately mean to the Raiders’ season.

The sense is, though, the talent level is better, the chain of command from the top of the staff to the players has greatly improved and the players’ level of understanding of responsibilities is better, too.

That provides a much better starting point than at any point over the last two seasons.

Is there more confidence in the offensive line or the defensive line? — Matt Berger (@matt_berger)

VB: That’s a great question. The defensive line, from top to bottom, has more known quantities than the offensive line. It’s been a long time since that has been the case for the Raiders.

Interestingly, though, and for different reasons, there is an equal amount of uncertainty.

Anytime an offensive line features three new starters, that is cause for concern. On the other hand, the fact that the defensive line has been so bad for so long, even if the reincarnation of the 1985 Chicago Bears front was lining up for the Raiders, it would still be a case of “have to see it to believe it.”

Both units have questions to answer.

Will we see Richie Incognito play this week? — Kenny Nauta (@_kennynauta)

VB: It’s been a long time since the Raiders’ left guard has practiced after hurting his calf in a joint practice against the Rams. The Raiders continue to hold out hope that he can play. It’s unclear how much he is doing behind the scenes to be ready to go on Monday night.

One thing working in his favor is he knows what he needs to do to be ready. He understands the offense, and if the calf is OK, there wouldn’t be any hesitancy in running him out there.

However, the Raiders need him for the long haul. They won’t risk that just to play him on opening night.

If Incognito isn’t able to go, second-year guard John Simpson would get first crack at replacing him, with Nick Martin and Jermaine Eluemunor in the wings.

Yannick Ngakoue said this group of defensive linemen can be as good as the Jaguars’ group he was on in 2017. Fake news or fact news? — Big BenSkull (@Pitz73)

VB: No doubt that statement from Ngakoue raised some eyebrows, especially with how bad the Raiders’ defensive line has been the last few years.

It is important to remember that, outside of a few guys, this group is completely different than last year. With the combination of Ngakoue on one end, Maxx Crosby, who is in the best shape of his life, on the other, and the additions of inside defenders Quinton Jefferson, Johnathan Hankins, Gerald McCoy, Solomon Thomas and Darius Philon, this group is as deep as it’s been in a long time.

Also, keep in mind Cle Ferrell played solid football last year, and Carl Nassib has a history of delivering production off the bench.

It’s certainly worth waiting to see, though, just how good this defensive line can be.

