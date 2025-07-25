Raiders mailbag: Is a trade for WR Terry McLaurin an option?

Raiders fans have plenty of questions about their favorite team, including a trade for disgruntled Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The Raiders opened training camp this week at their Henderson practice facility, and fans have plenty of questions.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Would the Raiders have any interest in disgruntled Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin?

Vincent Bonsignore: McLaurin is holding out of Washington’s training camp in a contract dispute. Based on recent comments, it seems as if he’s entrenched in his position and will hold out until he gets paid what he believes he’s worth.

Should the Raiders be interested in him? The easy answer is yes. But so would the vast majority of teams.

Here’s how things work in this situation. If a team is interested in trading for McLaurin, it would enlist its pro personnel director to check in with the Commanders’ pro personnel director to gauge whether they are open to trading him. Based on that feedback, the team will proceed accordingly.

The sense is the Commanders are not interested in trading McLaurin and will find common ground on a new deal. McLaurin is a good player, but he’s also about to turn 30. Would it be prudent to overpay for him in draft capital and players, then turn around and meet his financial demands?

Dylan (@RaiderDylan): Who’s getting the most run at nickel back?

Bonsignore: The Raiders have moved Jeremy Chinn from safety to the slot in training camp when they go to a nickel defense. Lonnie Johnson is inserted at safety to replace Chinn. When the Raiders’ second-team defense is on the field, Darnay Holmes plays the slot corner position.

Tyler Pherigo (@Tyler_Pherigo1): How are defensive end Tyree Wilson and rookie quarterback Cam Miller looking?

Bonsignore: Wilson had a sack Thursday and has been lining up on the edge and inside.

Miller has had minimal reps. The Raiders have been giving starter Geno Smith and backup Aidan O’Connell almost 100 percent of them during team periods.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): What has surprised you about training camp? Any unexpected storylines arise?

Bonsignore: How much they are utilizing linebackers Elandon Roberts, Germaine Pratt and Devin White on the field together. How explosive and fluid young running back Ashton Jeanty looks, and the length and speed of the secondary. Second-year defensive tackle Jonah Laulu has looked good.

RaiderDhillon (@RaiderAnalysis): Rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thornton has been rotating more with the starters than rookie Jack Bech. Should we read into that, or just early camp mixing?

Bonsignore: The Raiders have a plan for Thornton. He adds something they lack: Size and legitimate speed at wide receiver. He has responded to the challenge, though it has not been seamless. There’s work to be done honing his game as an all-around weapon. By no means is any of this a slight on Bech. It would be a surprise if he does not carve out a significant role.

DodgerFansHaveItTheWorst (@batdodger03): What could stop the Raiders from having a top 10 offense this season?

Bonsignore: Top 10 feels ambitious for a club that ranked 29th in scoring last season and near the bottom of most pertinent categories. But significant improvement is within reach. Falling short would mean the offensive line does not play well, quarterback Geno Smith takes a big step backward and the young receivers don’t produce.

