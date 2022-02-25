Raiders mailbag: Is Davante Adams a possibility?

Raiders fans have plenty of questions on the eve of the combine and free agency, including whether new coach Josh McDaniels faces a challenge getting his players to buy into his vision.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball after a catch against the Washington Football Team during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

With the scouting combine just days away and free agency looming in two weeks, the NFL offseason is already churning. As the Raiders map out their plans, their fans are beyond curious where all this is headed.

That was evident in this week’s mailbag, which ranged from questions about the availability of Packers wide receiver Davante Adams to what positions the Raiders will prioritize this offseason and whether new coach Josh McDaniels faces a challenge getting his players to buy into his vision.

Here is a sampling of what showed up this week:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): If Davante Adams doesn’t become an option at wide receiver, can you see the Raiders making a run at Allen Robinson or Chris Godwin?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: There is no doubt the Raiders will look to upgrade at wide receiver. Specifically, they will try to fill the void left behind by Henry Ruggs.

The connection between Adams and Derek Carr, who played together at Fresno State, is impossible to ignore. And the manner in which they have both publicly expressed a desire to reunite certainly adds some seriousness to a possible re-connection.

That said, the Packers have a huge say in what happens to Adams. They can franchise tag Adams or make him a compelling contract offer to keep him in Green Bay long term. They can also utilize either plan with the idea of trading him as well.

The Raiders have to weigh what it would cost to sign Adams if he actually hits free agency. Or the cost it will take in assets to trade for him in addition to the financial commitment he’ll command. Either way, he will be an expensive acquisition.

If the Raiders deem him too pricey, Robinson seems to be a solid alternative. He fits the Raiders’ needs and will command a more cost-effective contract. Godwin is also a possibility, although Tampa Bay could make it moot by re-signing him.

Aaron S. (@als5nep): Do you think it’s a mistake to draft a wide receiver at pick No. 22 when you can find receivers later in the draft? Do you think that Josh McDaniels wants to prioritize the offensive and defensive lines first??

VB: Some of that depends on what happens in free agency. For instance, if the Raiders can fill some holes along the offensive and defensive lines in free agency, it frees them up to be more flexible in the draft.

At this point, it seems wise for the offensive line improvements to come via free agency. The need for viable, experienced veterans might be bigger at that position than wide receiver. The defensive line might play out that way as well.

If so, drafting a wide receiver at 22 becomes more likely.

chris sanders (@sandmansez): Do you think the players will respond to new coaching and leadership considering how much they loved Rich Bisaccia?

VB: After talking to some players, the sense is that guys are champing at the bit to work with the new staff and help lift the franchise to another level. As a result, whatever support they had — and still have — for Bisaccia won’t interfere with their eagerness to build off what they created last season.

It would be a surprise if McDaniels and his staff met with any resentment or push back.

Shawn Johnson (@Godfather_JS): What is a realistic timeline for a Derek Carr extension?

VB: Both sides seem motivated to get something done, so one would think getting something in place by free agency makes a ton of sense. But it also behooves the Raiders to monitor other situations — including the expected interest other teams will show in trading for Carr — before they commit to one direction or another.

This is shaping up as an active quarterback market. The Raiders owe it to themselves to get a firm handle on what possibilities are out there.

Little King Official (@littlekingtunes): Do you think that the Raiders prioritize adding cornerback and let Casey Hayward walk? I think Trayvon Mullen is a liability — he can’t stay healthy and is too penalized. Hayward, Nate Hobbs, plus another cornerback would make that pass rush more deadly.

VB: Hayward played very well last season. But as a free agent, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he followed Gus Bradley to Indianapolis to play in a system he is familiar with and best suited to play. The Raiders could make a great argument to him that he is a fit in new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system and pay him accordingly. However, if they don’t believe he is a fit, they will turn their attention elsewhere.

Mullen will be given every chance to reclaim his spot after suffering through an injury-plagued 2021. Hobbs was terrific as a rookie playing in the slot, but he also profiles as a perimeter corner, so the Raiders could move him outside. One way or another, be it free agency or the draft, expect the Raiders to beef up at that position.

