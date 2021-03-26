Raiders mailbag: Is Las Vegas waiting for draft to fill needs?

The Raiders have big needs at right tackle and free safety, and are considering several free agents. But they haven’t made any such moves yet.

With free agency beginning to wind down, Raiders fans are already turning their attention to next month’s draft. In this week’s mailbag, they have a lot of questions about how the Raiders will fill prominent needs on the offensive line and in the defensive secondary.

Unkn0wn (@Wee_Bey78): With reports that Gus Bradley likes to draft his defensive backs, is there a chance that multiple DBs don’t get picked up in free agency?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: The Raiders’ new defensive coordinator has certainly shown he is not averse to playing rookies in the secondary, and the Raiders lack of action at free safety so far leads one to believe they and Bradley have their eye on draft prospects they believe can step in immediately. That said, the word from Henderson is the Raiders have not closed the door on adding players to the secondary via free agency, and that they are still engaged on some guys they are interested in.

AM (@AMikhailpoor): Is a position other than offensive line or defensive back a legit possibility in the first round?

VB: It sure is looking like that is the direction they go in, right? The tackle spot is truly fascinating. There are 10 prospects most draft analysts say can step in as Day One starters. With the Raiders drafting at No. 17 in the first round, they should have their pick of at least a few players who can come in and win the open right tackle spot.

In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they traded down a few spots, knowing that one of the guys they have zeroed in on will still be there if they move into the mid 20s. If so, they can pick up draft capital that they can eventually use to secure more players or utilize as trade chips to move back up in the draft.

As far as defensive back, keep an eye on the free safety prospects. Not necessarily in the first round but the second.

Carrzal (@Pelechalf): Would you be shocked if they go draft a quarterback at 17?

VB: Ha.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell might just pull the plug on the draft right then and there if the Raiders went quarterback at No. 17.

Jamison Caccamise (@ichosefreewill): So who is still available for the Raiders to sign in free agency for defensive back or free safety?

VB: As far as cornerback, Casey Hayward of the Chargers, Richard Sherman of the 49ers and A.J. Bouye of the Broncos are still out there. Tre Boston of the Panthers and Xavier Woods of the Cowboys are both still available among the safeties.

Max Deacon (@MaxD9): Any chance they go back-to-back first-round wide receivers if any of the blue-chip WR talent is there at 17?

VB: Knowing Jon Gruden and his fascination with tinkering with his offense, adding another wide receiver would not be a shock. However, it would be very, very unlikely they went in that direction in the first round.

GrudensBurner (@GrudensBurnerr): Which tackle and safety would you take in the draft?

VB: Teven Jenkins from Oklahoma State at tackle in the first round and either Richie Grant from Central Florida or Andre Cisco from Syracuse in the second round.

