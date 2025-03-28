Raiders mailbag: Is QB still an option with 6th overall pick?

The Raiders added a starting quarterback this offseason by trading for Geno Smith. But there’s still a chance they could take a signal caller in the NFL draft.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Raiders fans have plenty of questions about the team’s future with the NFL draft less than a month away.

The club has plenty of options before the first round begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

bigpayday (@bigpayday13): If (Shedeur) Sanders fell to No. 6, do you feel the Raiders would take him there? Do the Raiders feel that they already have their five starters on the offensive line in the building?

Vincent Bonsignore: The Raiders have played their thoughts on Sanders close to the vest thus far. To their credit, they have given no indication how they truly feel about him.

The Raiders’ ultimate opinion on Sanders will determine their decision. If they believe he can be a franchise quarterback, it would be hard to justify passing on him. But if they have significant concerns, they can’t pick him at No. 6 and miss out on a potential impact player at another position.

As for the offensive line, coach Pete Carroll has seemed bullish on the group. And the Raiders’ lack of free-agent additions — outside of veteran guard Alex Cappa — backs that up.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): You hinted in last week’s mailbag about a possible trade for Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. What would it take to make that trade happen? A fourth-round pick?

Bonsignore: The Steelers’ talented, albeit mercurial, wide receiver is heading into the last year of his rookie contract. That would affect the price the Raiders would be willing to pay.

If the Steelers are intent on trading him, a fifth-round pick seems like fair compensation.

Nelson Cruz (@26tings): If the Raiders draft Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, do you think the offensive line would be able to keep up?

Bonsignore: The Raiders have invested plenty in their offensive line in recent years.

They used a third-round pick on Dylan Parham in 2022 as well as a second-round pick on Jackson Powers-Johnson and a third-round pick on DJ Glaze in 2024. All three are young, starting-caliber players with upside.

The Raiders also still have stalwart left tackle Kolton Miller and veterans Cappa and Jordan Meredith competing for playing time. It’s absolutely a group that can help open holes for Jeanty.

¥$ (@FIRE_MCDONALDS): What is the holdup with Geno Smith’s contract?

Bonsignore: Without knowing all the details, it’s safe to say there are differing opinions on compensation. It could be anything from how much money the Raiders are willing to guarantee to when those guarantees get paid out to the total length of the deal.

Frank Ramirez (@ramirezfrank17): Which second-year player will improve the most this season? Excluding Brock Bowers.

Bonsignore: Cornerback Decamerion Richardson, a 2024 fourth-round pick.

DodgerofRaiders (@joeyrscotland): If the Raiders select Jeanty at No. 6, who should they target in the 2nd and 3rd rounds?

Bonsignore: They should look to add at wide receiver, cornerback and linebacker.

George Llorens (@gbones44): Why are we not signing a free-agent linebacker? There are a couple of good ones available.

Bonsignore: They could be monitoring the Christian Elliss situation and waiting to see if the Patriots are willing to trade him after matching the Raiders’ offer sheet. Or, they have their eye on a draft prospect.

One way or another, they will add another linebacker or two to the mix.

Wil44 (@wilmay4): What’s the likelihood of a trade back based on (general manager) John Spytek and Pete Carroll’s history?

Bonsignore: There’s a pretty good chance the two explore trading down based on their track records.

Jordan from Oregon (@Jordan65257407): Is there a world in which Smith just plays out his contract and gets a franchise tag next year?

Bonsignore: Yes, the franchise tag is an option for the Raiders. That gives them some leverage over Smith in contract talks.

TimmyB (@Tbrow76): How much input will (offensive coordinator) Chip Kelly have on the draft?

Bonsignore: He is definitely someone the Raiders will lean on when it comes to offensive prospects.

