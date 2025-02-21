Raiders mailbag: Is Sam Darnold a viable option for Raiders?

The Raiders are in the best financial position to sign Sam Darnold among teams that need a quarterback. The veteran enjoyed a career season with the Minnesota Vikings.

How will Raiders be affected by NFL’s salary cap increase?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football wild card playoff game Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Raiders head to Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine next week.

The trip will play a major part in shaping the club’s offseason — for the draft and free agency.

Their fans have plenty of questions as a result. Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

James C (@scottm2032): What are the chances the Raiders sign quarterback Sam Darnold?

Vincent Bonsignore: Given how healthy they are from a salary cap and cash standpoint, if the Raiders want Darnold as their quarterback in 2o25, they can make it happen. They are in the best financial position to sign him among teams that need a quarterback.

It boils down to how they feel about him, and what they believe their chances are of drafting their top-ranked quarterback prospect.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback next season — a rookie, free agent or Aidan O’Connell?

Bonsignore: In order: Free agent, rookie, O’Connell.

Mark Holmlund (@MarkHolmlund): What are the chances the Raiders trade back in the first round if they think they can get the player they want and obtain additional draft picks? Is there a potential trade partner in that scenario?

Bonsignore: New coach Pete Carroll traded down in the first round five times with the Seattle Seahawks, so there is no doubt he is open to the idea to pick up extra draft capital.

Some context is needed. The highest pick the Seahawks traded down from was No. 12. They kept the pick if it was within the top 10. So, with the Raiders picking at No. 6, it would have to be a convincing offer to make them move down.

Bigxperro (@r8r4lifE): Are the Raiders and Maxx Crosby’s reps talking extension?

Bonsignore: The Raiders have been planning their recent finances with the understanding that Crosby’s contract would have to be redone this spring. He has earned a new deal. Everyone is aware of that, and the club is in an excellent position to make it happen.

Where are they in terms of negotiations? Hard to say. But it would be naive to think anyone on either side is unaware of where each side stands in terms of expectations.

probablyokdude (@thatspicyguy68): What are the chances minority owner Tom Brady will work closely with the quarterback room this season?

Bonsignore: The Raiders will lean on Brady’s expertise, but more than likely in an advisory role rather than a daily presence with the quarterbacks.

Aaron S. (@als5nep): Running back Ashton Jeanty, defensive tackle Mason Graham or cornerback Will Johnson at pick No. 6?

Bonsignore: Graham might be the best player, pound for pound, in the draft. He plays a position of need, and his presence alongside Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins would push the Raiders’ defensive line to another level.

They should take Graham if the quarterback they like is not there at No. 6.

Socially Distanced Dad (@jz53232621): What is the one big-money free agent signing the Raiders make?

Bonsignore: Why just one? Darnold and right guard Trey Smith.

Brandon F (@BrandonF6541): When Pete Carroll started coaching in Seattle, they traded for Marshawn Lynch. Is there someone like that you could see the Raiders pursuing this offseason?

Bonsignore: No obvious option in a trade. But Aaron Jones and Najee Harris make sense in free agency.

Jeff Maines (@jmaines410): Will Raider Nation’s head explode if quarterback Shedeur Sanders is there at No. 6 and the Raiders don’t take him?

Bonsignore: Yes, and rightfully so.

Michael Moskaitis (@Tucsonmike520): How would you rank the quarterbacks available in free agency? Which ones make sense for the Raiders?

Bonsignore: Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson.

DC (@chappy23us): Why did the Raiders believe retaining defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was a good thing?

Bonsignore: Continuity. He is good at what he does.

Ched Bundy (@RaiderChad75): Who is the better quarterback fit for the Raiders, Jaxson Dart or Will Howard?

Bonsignore: Dart.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.