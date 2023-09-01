Raiders mailbag: Is team in search of another key player or 2?

From the strengths and weaknesses of the Raiders to whether a big move is coming, Raiders fans have questions.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is seen during warm ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 31-16. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The regular season is nearly upon the Raiders. And their fans have questions.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag.

Michael Farneti (@MichaelFarneti): Do you feel as if they’re more or less set on the roster, or do you expect them to be aggressive in adding a piece? Especially to the defense.

Vincent Bonsignore: Barring some surprise players becoming available, there isn’t an expectation that any more big moves are coming. This group will get a fair chance to prove to Raiders decision-makers that their confidence in them is warranted.

That said, the organization will always look to improve.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): What is the strength of this team, and where are they the most vulnerable?

VB: Wide receiver, running back, defensive line and secondary all feel like deep and talented groups this season. The offensive line isn’t star-studded outside of Kolton Miller, but it feels more than capable. The Raiders are bullish about their linebackers, and there is reason to be hopeful if you are a fan. But it remains one of those “prove it” units.

All in all, the Raiders feel like a much more buttoned-up team in terms of talent from unit to unit.

The key, as always, is transferring that to the field.

Uncle Slammy (@realuncleslammy): Will Tyree Wilson win Defensive Rookie of the Year?

VB: He has the talent to be an impact player, without question. The initial challenge will be getting himself to a point where he can be a full go. That could be as early as the season opener, but that still remains to be seen given how much time he’s missed rehabbing from the late-season foot injury he suffered last year.

Texas Raider Fan (@raider_texas): Does Tre’von Moehrig look better? I believe he is in a make-or-break season.

VB: He looks more comfortable, for sure. The combination of the comforting presence of veteran Marcus Epps and Moehrig being more familiar heading into year two under Patrick Graham’s defensive system has had a positive impact. But to be sure, this is a big season for him to show the Raiders he is a bonafide starting NFL safety.

Jimmy G SZN (@Raider12Nation): How’s the vibe around the team? Different or same?

VB: The vibe feels much more settled right now compared to this point last season. That is to be expected going into a second season under the same head coach and both coordinators. Also, if you notice, the Raiders have veteran leaders now in every position group. It makes a huge difference.

Las Vegas Raiders♦️�� (@VEGASR8IDERS): You have reported that management is constantly looking and evaluating players, looking at the waiver wire and looking for trading partners to improve the team roster. Isn’t this just Football Management 101? Were the Raiders not doing this in the past?

VB: It should be, yes. Not sure if past regimes were as active. To put it in perspective, there was a point last season when the Raiders were tied for third in how many players they worked out and how many different players spent time on their practice squad. That is a lot of activity and time spent looking for more talent.

But it was also indicative of where the club was with its roster. To put in more bluntly, how many glaring holes there were on the roster. Not sure they ever want to go through another season where they have to keep looking for players to fill holes.

Kade Houchin (@kade_houchin3): Is it fair to say that this team will go as far as this defense will allow, or is this offense good enough to take over games against a difficult schedule?

VB: The Raiders have to be solid in all three phases.

