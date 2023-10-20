Raiders mailbag: Is the team losing faith in Tyree Wilson?

Raiders fans have questions about trades, rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson and whether Jimmy Garoppolo’s job is safe as the starting quarterback.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the New England Patriots in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Raiders won 21-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Sunday August 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

The Raiders have won two straight games to improve to 3-3 this season, and with a handful of games coming up against beatable teams, things could get interesting.

Obviously, the fan base has plenty of questions. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): I’m seeing a lot of rumors from the national sports media about the Raiders having an interest in (Vikings linebacker) Danielle Hunter or (Panthers linebacker) Brian Burns. Is the brain trust losing confidence in (rookie defensive end) Tyree Wilson?

(Vincent Bonsignore): Wilson is extremely well-liked in the building. His length, strength and explosiveness are traits the Raiders believe almost guarantee he will be an effective to high-level NFL player. He is also highly regarded in terms of his desire to be great, which is sometimes half the battle.

Injury circumstances dictated a particular timeline for Wilson, and while that might not be understandable from the outside looking in, it was well understood within the building that would be the case. There are no worries in the organization about Wilson reaching his ceiling. In fact, there is genuine hope that a month from now Wilson could be settling in and providing a big shot in the arm to the defensive line.

Michael Farneti (@MichaelFarneti): With the trade deadline nearing, what is your prediction for the Raiders? Buy, sell or stand still?

(VB): The sense is it will be a combination of selling and buying. They would like to shore up the pass rush and maybe add offensive line help. There is also an openness to trade Hunter Renfrow, which almost feels like an inevitability at this point.

The Raiders also believe the development of some of their rookies, in particular Wilson, could have the effect of a trade addition.

Seeing Sideways (@Im_Jokingcom): What would the Cowboys give up to acquire Davante Adams?

(VB): Narrator’s voice: It’s not happening.

Ricardo Peña (@Ricardo31768549): Has coach Josh McDaniels considered a shake-up of the offensive line to get the running game going to what it should be? Jermaine Eluemenor to right guard?

(VB): Aside from giving Eluemenor and Thayer Munford time at right tackle, there really isn’t much room for tinkering at the moment. That could change should the Raiders add from outside the building.

More than anything else, it’s about getting better play from the quarterback to force defenses to better respect the pass game and open things up for the run game.

Jimmy Hal (@JRaider07): Coach Josh McDaniels seems dedicated to Jimmy Garoppolo. But if Aidan O’Connell or Brian Hoyer play well in a victory, would that spark a quarterback controversy?

(VB): There is probably a level of play that O’Connell or Hoyer can deliver that would at least open the possibility of staying with them at least another week, regardless of Garoppolo’s health. At the least, if they played well and the offense began playing to its potential, Garoppolo would return on a much shorter leash.

raider___nation (@raider__nation2): Gut feel Aidan O’Connell or Brian Hoyer starting this week?

(VB): O’Connell.

Eric (@BigE4203): Is Hunter Renfrow getting moved before the trade deadline?

(VB): Obviously, trades sometimes can be tricky in terms of completing. But, yes, that appears to be a good bet.

MrBlockbuster99 (@MrBlockbuster99): Why does owner Mark Davis want Tom Brady to own a piece of this team so badly that he’s willing to give him a huge discount? Does he hope Brady will increase the team’s value more?

(VB): No, as it relates to increasing the value. Without being privy to the numbers, it’s hard to characterize what the discount is, or even if it should be considered one. In terms of the motivation of bringing Brady on, it’s usually a positive whenever you add a dynamic force and dose of greatness to whatever you do. So adding the type of cache and clout of a Tom Brady has to be appealing to any organization.

