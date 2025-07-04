Raiders mailbag: Is top offensive tackle healthy?

The Raiders are counting on a healthy Kolton Miller to lead their offensive line this season. Read answers to fans’ questions about Miller and other players.

Raiders offensive tackles Kolton Miller (74) and Thayer Munford Jr. (77) work on drills during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders training camp starts in less than two weeks, with rookies reporting July 17 and veterans one week later.

With camp closing in, Raiders fans have plenty of questions.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

JasonNV (@Jason_AGV): How is Kolton Miller’s shoulder? Is he coming to camp healthy? If not, is DJ Glaze poised to step up?

Vincent Bonsignore: Miller is fully healed from the shoulder surgery that cost him all of last offseason, including the majority of training camp.

The veteran offensive tackle was a full participant during organized team activity practices and the three-day mandatory minicamp.

That is a far cry from last year, when he was not cleared to begin full practices until the end of training camp.

Miller got off to a slow start last season after missing so much preparation time. He was back to his normal self by Week 5, but it was a struggle in the first four games.

Assuming Miller picks up where he left off, the Raiders’ offensive line should be much better to start the season.

Glaze feels like a fixture at right tackle. Coaches raved about the second-year player from Maryland this offseason.

Aaron Davis (@ADavis4me): When can we expect to get a real injury report on Christian Wilkins?

Bonsignore: Wilkins suffered a setback to his surgically repaired foot during the offseason and had to sit out all of the on-field portion of OTAs and minicamp. The Raiders have not disclosed the full nature of the setback. Every team keeps a tight lid on injuries this time of year.

One of two things will happen at the start of camp: Wilkins will be cleared to begin practice, or he will be put on the physically unable to perform list. In either case, don’t expect a definitive answer on what he’s dealing with.

R. (@ViBESTRONG22): Are the Raiders going to sign Mike Hilton? Or are they interested?

Bonsignore: The Raiders’ lack of urgency to add to the cornerback room is a sign they are relatively comfortable with what they have on the roster.

The big test will come in training camp when the pads come on. That always either affirms belief or exposes concerns.

Hilton makes some sense as a veteran slot cornerback, but the Raiders made do during the offseason by dropping safety Jeremy Chinn into the slot when they went to a nickel formation. Lonnie Johnson filled Chinn’s spot at safety when they did.

The second-team slot corner was veteran Darnay Holmes.

M Raider (@Raiderswmarcos): Will rookie receiver Jack Bech be signed before camp?

Bonsignore: Only two of 32 second-round picks have signed their contracts. The holdup is the Texans’ unprecedented decision to fully guarantee the contract of receiver Jayden Higgins, whom they selected 34th overall. Not long after, the Browns did the same for linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was drafted 33rd overall.

Understandably, the rest of the second-round picks are now looking to get their deals fully guaranteed.

Chances are everything will get resolved right before training camp or soon after.

kenwold’ (@newbarodrll): If you had to guess, who will make up the starting offensive line?

Bonsignore: Miller (LT), Dylan Parham (LG), Jackson Powers-Johnson (C), Alex Cappa (RG) and Glaze (RT).

