Raiders mailbag: Key free agents, Shedeur Sanders on fans’ minds

Fans have plenty of questions about the Raiders, who have three games left before they begin to address their offseason issues and prepare for the NFL draft.

It’s one of the worst matchups of Week 16, but when the 2-12 Raiders meet the 3-11 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, a lot is at stake. For the Raiders, a loss means they still would have the No. 1 or 2 pick in the NFL draft. A win would drop them in the draft order.

So fans have plenty of questions about the Raiders, who will be faced with several offseason decisions. Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Lawrence (@Vista_Test2): Have there been talks on what the Raiders plan to do with Marcus Epps, Tre’von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs, Robert Spillane, Divine Diablo and Malcolm Koonce after this season? Are there any efforts to retain any of them?

Vincent Bonsignore: All six players are in the final year of their contracts, and each has made a case to return on a new deal. But that is easier said than done. Chances are the Raiders will say goodbye to one or two of them, at the least.

Hobbs is a valuable piece of the defense. But he has had trouble staying healthy. How much will that play into the decision to bring him back?

Spillane has been a defensive anchor and play-caller. He seems like a priority. But does he want to go someplace that gives him a better chance to win?

Koonce is an interesting case. He missed this season with a knee injury. How will that affect his market? Maybe his best bet is to sign a one-year deal with the Raiders, then use next season to prove to teams he is healthy and still capable of playing at a high level.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Is there any chance the Raiders draft Travis Hunter No. 1 overall and address the quarterback situation in a later round or free agency or trade?

Bonsignore: Only if they are convinced Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward are not viable NFL quarterback prospects. The advantage of drafting one of them is their upside as franchise-altering quarterbacks and their cost-effectiveness for the first three or four years of their contracts.

It seems dubious that they would refuse those advantages, especially if it means investing considerable money in a veteran quarterback such as Sam Darnold.

Tito Martinez (@TMart2169): What is it going to take to get the Raiders to be a winning team? Quarterback? Coach? What’s the most important thing?

Bonsignore: It takes everything lining up at all levels of the roster, coaching and front office.

But you can have all of those things in place and still not win consistently if you don’t have a franchise quarterback.

Seeing Sideways (@SidewaysSeeing): Given the Raiders’ situation, is it a good idea to put all their eggs in one basket by drafting quarterback Shedeur Sanders?

Bonsignore: Would they really be putting all their eggs in one basket? They will still have the rest of their draft picks. And they are projected to have $112 million in salary cap space. Brock Bowers will be back. Maxx Crosby will, too. And plenty of others.

If anything, now is the perfect time to invest a high pick on a young quarterback.

PhilipTheTerrible (@PhilipTheTyrant): Any speculation on who the next coach will be?

Bonsignore: Long way to go before all that.

A Araya (@artaraya): Not a question, but a talking point: The Raiders have a couple of winnable games. But doing so will certainly threaten their chances of getting their much-needed future quarterback. What to do?

Bonsignore: If you are a player, you play to win. If you are a fan, you have every right to root for whatever you want.

Michael Moskaitis (@Tucsonmike520): Do you think coach Antonio Pierce is given another year by owner Mark Davis?

Bonsignore: Don’t have a real firm feel on that. But don’t discount the thoughts of Tom Brady, who will have a voice in the bigger decisions facing the Raiders.

Sk8 Snow H2o Dad (@DarinCovey): If the Raiders win a game and end up missing out on a top quarterback in the draft, who are some potential free-agent quarterbacks?

Bonsignore: If the Raiders fall below the third or fourth pick and trading up for one of the top quarterback prospects becomes problematic, they would have to take a look at Sam Darnold.

JC (@ObiJuanKenOBE24): With Sincere McCormick out, who will start at running back?

Bonsignore: Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah will share duties.

