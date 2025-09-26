Raiders mailbag: Offensive line continues to raise questions

Raiders fans have plenty of questions about the team’s offensive line this week, as well as Dylan Laube’s usage and Raheem Mostert’s potential role.

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) waits to run a warm up drill during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) runs an agility drill with Caleb Rogers (76) looking on during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) works against offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will try to stop a two-game losing streak when they host the Bears at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Fans are anxious about the slide and have plenty of questions. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): How patient do you think they’ll be with the offensive line? How many games in a row with the same lineup but no improvement will it take?

Vincent Bonsignore: Well, the Raiders have only had one game with the starting five they broke training camp with. Right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson missed the team’s loss to the Chargers in Week 2 with a concussion and didn’t recover in time to start last week’s loss to the Commanders.

The Raiders believe Powers-Johnson, their 2024 second-round pick, can develop into a strong starter and that Jordan Meredith has the makings of an excellent center. They are going to give them time to round into form.

Of course, changes will come if things don’t click. It’s just not clear how long it’ll take for the Raiders to switch things up.

Aaron Davis (@ADavis4me): Is the second tight end (in Michael Mayer) usually on the field during special teams, making tackles? Seemed unwise with Brock Bowers being a bit slower up (with a knee injury).

Bonsignore: The limits of a game-day roster are real. Not too many players are off limits when it comes to special teams.

That’s why Mayer made two tackles in the Commanders game before leaving with a concussion.

Big E (@2bBigE): Has (coach) Pete (Carroll) said anything about the logic behind the decision to use (running back) Dylan Laube in short-yardage situations?

Bonsignore: Laube, a 2024 sixth-round pick, only has three carries this season, so it’s not like he’s been on the field for every third-and-short. But the Raiders do have packages that involve him.

Laube was stopped short on consecutive carries on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 against the Commanders in Week 3. How much of that is his fault compared to his blocking is a fair question.

matt (@itsmemattson): Is there any chance (running back) Raheem Mostert gets elevated with Zamir White and Laube struggling?

Bonsignore: It’s possible the Raiders could give Mostert, 33, a chance at some point.

White has 25 yards on 10 carries so far and doesn’t have the same special-teams utility that Laube does. So he may be the one that becomes inactive if the team decides to give Mostert a look.

Corni (@Corni832194): Do you know if (offensive coordinator Chip) Kelly was allowed to have any input in the offensive staff being put together when he was hired as the offensive coordinator? Normally, he makes really good offensive line and running backs coaching hires that normally have experience, are tremendous developers, and have a great understanding of run scheme.

Bonsignore: Yes, Kelly did.

And some of the coaches the Raiders hired this offseason — like offensive line coach Brennan Carroll and running backs coach Deland McCullough — have extensive resumes.

Brennan Carroll, Pete Carroll’s son, was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Arizona for three seasons before taking the same job at Washington in 2024.

McCullough has been coaching running backs in college or the NFL since 2011.

Hoodie LJ (@LittyJohnson69): Is the team active in the trade market for any offensive line help?

Bonsignore: The Raiders, like every team in the league, are always looking to improve. That said, the chances of them trading for an offensive lineman right now are small. The trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 4, plus it’s difficult for an offensive lineman to learn a new system and build chemistry with new teammates midseason.

