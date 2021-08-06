Raiders mailbag: Playing time, rotations on the minds of Raider Nation

As the preseason creeps closer, Raiders fans have plenty of questions about how things are going in training camp.

The Raiders are a week away from playing their first preseason game, and their fans are anxious for answers to some pertinent questions.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag

Mike (@RaiderMike135): How’s the attitude and culture of the defense this year compared to prior years?

Vincent Bonsignore: Starting with the leadership, presence and teaching of Gus Bradley, secondary coach Ron Milus and the rest of the staff, the whole operation looks different from a year ago. How that relates to wins remains to be seen. But unlike last year, it would be a surprise if the Raiders sabotaged themselves with the type of blown assignments and lack of chemistry that continually hurt them last year.

In terms of attitude, the veteran leadership of Yannick Ngakoue and Casey Hayward and the emergence of Maxx Crosby as a leader has been noticeable. It always seemed last year like there was a void in that regard, as players were either too young or too unwilling to assume that role.

ledtear ن(@ledtear): How much run do you expect first-team players to play this preseason?

VB: Good question. Jon Gruden spoke about that earlier this week, saying he’ll start zeroing in on that beginning this weekend. It seems plausible the first team gets at least one or two series given the need to get the rebuilt offensive line some game playing time, and the new members of the defense to get acclimated with each other and the rest of the group.

Jason Albrecht (@Albydamn): What’s up with Jaryd Jones-Smith? Does he look like he can be a reliable backup at right tackle?

VB: The Raiders have an interesting situation with their backup tackle spots now that Sam Young has retired. It opens the door for both Brandon Parker and Jones-Smith to make a move. Depending on how things play out at right guard, a case can be made to keep both backups on the team.

If, say, John Simpson wins the right guard spot, it would mean Denzelle Good can go back to being a super-sub able to cover guard and tackle. If Good wins the guard spot, the Raiders will likely keep two backup tackles.

Jones-Smith has looked solid in camp. But the games will be the real test.

Glenn Phinazee (@gphinazee): An update on Amik Robertson, please. Is he in the mix at nickel?

VB: He’s in the mix, but rookie Nate Hobbs and veteran Nevin Lawson have been getting the majority of reps with the first and second teams.

Cody Muller (@Beefywhale): I know that Gus Bradley loves keeping people fresh, which allows the defensive line to come at the offense in waves. Is that a similar situation with the LBs and secondary?

VB: It looks more like a set starting group and rotation with those groups. However, it appears the linebacker rotation will be based on matchups with offensive personnel groups. So expect to see Tanner Muse and potentially Javin White in sub-packages.

Joe Ybarra. (@Joesuhhh): What’s the biggest improvement you’ve seen from last year’s defense versus this year’s with Gus Bradley?

VB: Depth. Veteran leadership. Individual improvement from some younger players. And from a coaching perspective, better teaching and communication.

The key is getting the Raiders to transfer those improvements to the field. So still to be determined.

