Raiders mailbag: QBs, offensive line on the minds of fans

With just under two weeks until the NFL draft, the Raiders are closing in a putting the final touches on their draft board. With 12 picks, they are well positioned to infuse their roster with young talent, including the possibility of a difference-maker with the seventh pick overall.

Ozzy (@OzzyNFL): What would you say the front office believes our biggest needs are on the offensive line? Drafting a starting-caliber guard to replace Alex Bars? Is right tackle really a position of concern after the season Jermaine Eluemunor just had?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: Really good question.

Eluemunor’s emergence last year was a big positive, and his positional versatility creates some flexibility for the Raiders, who can comfortably go into next season with him as the right tackle or, if they add a big-time rookie tackle or if Thayer Munford proves to be the better option at that position, they can always move Eluemunor to guard.

In terms of biggest needs: A right guard who can push Bars. A left guard who can replace Dylan Parham if the Raiders move Parham to center. Another tackle to push for the starting job on the right side.

Christian Valenzuela (@LiChris_Ball): What’s the record at the end of the season?

VB: Completely understand asking that question. But goodness, the Raiders haven’t even gotten on the field for an OTA workout. Nor have they completed their draft. So it’s really hard to come up with a solid answer.

That said, the Raiders’ potential ceiling is a Seahawks-type turnaround. At this time last year. Seattle was pegged at 6.5 on their over/under win total. But they found a quarterback in Geno Smith whose teammates respected, they nailed their draft and came up with a handful of rookie contributors, and they ended up winning nine games to earn a wild-card playoff bid.

The floor, on the other hand, is six wins.

Walter Silva (@DimensionWS): Will the Raiders trade Josh Jacobs or give him the contract he deserves?

VB: Nothing is off the table. But trading Jacobs feels like a stretch at this point. The Raiders would like to work out a long-term contract with Jacobs, but keep in mind they have a preferred number in mind as it relates to a running back of his caliber, and it doesn’t feel like they will deviate from that.

Joey Balaoing (@hellamainy): Will they pass on Jalen Carter if he falls and their top cornerback is off the board?

VB: The talented Georgia defensive tackle was in Henderson last week to visit with the Raiders and had a real opportunity to solidify himself in their eyes. Did he do that? Guess we will have to wait until draft night.

Afig (@FutureFig): Where does Stanford’s Tanner McKee fall in the quarterback rankings for what the Raiders are looking for, in your opinion?

VB: Not privy to their draft board, but he’s on their radar as a second- or third-day option. So is Fresno State’s Jake Haener.

