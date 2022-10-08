Raiders mailbag: Questions about defense, keys to beating Chiefs

The opportunity to win a second straight game and go into their bye week 2-3 is enticing to Raiders fans, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have questions.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) crashes into Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out instruction at the line of scrimmage as center Andre James (68) gets set during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

After winning their first game Sunday against the Broncos, the 1-3 Raiders will play the Chiefs on “Monday Night Football” at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The opportunity to win a second straight game and go into their bye week 2-3 is enticing to Raiders fans, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have questions.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Dana Wagner (@DanaNews3LV): It seems like Chandler Jones has been a disappointment so far. Do you agree?

Vincent Bonsignore: No question Jones has not posted the numbers many had hoped for when the Raiders signed him in the offseason. They have attributed some of his lack of numbers to how they are asking him to play, but there is no doubt they signed him to get after the quarterback and get sacks. That has not happened.

That said, Jones seemed to get untracked in the second half against the Broncos and became a factor in the pass rush. If he can build on that momentum, sacks will come.

JV (@JDolla09): Keys to a win and positivity into the bye week?

Bonsignore: The Raiders have to do a better job in the red zone, as the Chiefs typically force teams into a track meet. The Raiders are 27th in the NFL in red-zone touchdown scoring percentage at 44.44 percent, and that number needs to be close to 60 percent against Kansas City. Conversely, the Raiders’ defense has to get off to a fast start to give the offense an opportunity to build a cushion. Winning the turnover and penalty battle is obviously important, too.

Manny (@Manflo619): What’s going on with Tyron Johnson?

Bonsignore: For whatever reason, Johnson could not work his way into the offensive rotation and was waived Friday.

K Piper (@KieranKpiper709): Do you see the Raiders taking an interior defensive lineman in Round 1 or Round 2 of the draft next year?

Bonsignore: Best player available.

Feliz Esparza (@fele_esparza): What do you make of the defense giving up 23 points to the anemic Denver offense? I think that the offense will get it right, hopefully, sooner than later, but is the defense a major concern?

Bonsignore: Slightly, for sure. But keep in mind the Raiders gave up just seven points in the second half, so that’s a good sign. The key now is getting off to a faster start.

Bill Dalrymple (@maysvillebill): Is there any truth that Derek Carr isn’t allowed to audible out of a called play?

Bonsignore: Carr has the final say on what play the Raiders will run, based on the defensive look. Typically, he gets to the line of scrimmage with multiple plays to choose from — the primary play and options depending on how the defense is lined up. He has full autonomy to make that change. It’s important to keep in mind that quarterbacks can’t just dig into the playbook at the line of scrimmage, as every play is tied into a specific personnel group. So when people talk about calling an audible, it has to fit the personnel group on the field. Their leeway is much more confined than one might think.

@ronnietaylor23 (@rtaylor1623): Is Blake Martinez going to see the field? Denzel Perryman practiced, but what’s his status?

Bonsignore: Martinez was signed to the active roster Friday, a pretty good sign that he will play against the Chiefs. Perryman was a full practice participant Friday, which bodes well for him playing.

