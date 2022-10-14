Raiders mailbag: Questions about Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels

While there are genuine reasons for fans to be hopeful and optimistic about a turnaround, until the Raiders begin grinding out some consistent wins, it’s all talk.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders hit their bye week tied for the worst record in the NFL. It’s not a place anyone could have foreseen them being coming into the season, but that is the hole they have dug for themselves.

While there are genuine reasons to be hopeful and optimistic about a turnaround, until the Raiders begin grinding out some consistent wins, it’s all talk.

As can be expected, their fans are an equal mix of angry, frustrated and bewildered. And they have questions as a result.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Fire and Brimmstone (@FireandBrimm): If the Raiders don’t take care of business over the next six weeks, could you see any circumstance where Josh McDaniels starts Jarrett Stidham?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: The only way I could see that scenario unfolding is if Derek Carr took a major nosedive and the Raiders’ offense completely collapsed. Keep in mind, Carr has helped direct the eighth-best scoring offense in the NFL.

And that is while playing behind an offensive line still searching for a consistent starting five and operating in a completely new system while playing without Hunter Renfrow for two games and what appears to be a Darren Waller limited by a hamstring issue.

The Raiders’ offense has put together two straight strong outings, and that is a sign this group is coming together and that Carr is growing more confident in the new system. McDaniels and his staff aren’t about to pull the plug on a part of the team that is putting them in a position to win games.

ThaIrishRaiders (@ThaIrishRaiders): What’s the level of concern with Darren Waller’s injury?

VB: With the Raiders on their bye week, information is at a bit of a standstill. Obviously, the hope is that Waller can use the time off to get his hamstring right in order to hit the ground running as soon as they get back to action. But the Raiders aren’t about to push him out there until he is ready to go.

John Richardson (@JohnIsaac55): How safe is Josh McDaniels, honestly? Seeing all the new coaches (Giants, Vikings, Dolphins) win has got to hurt

VB: Extremely safe.

If you take an honest look at things, the Raiders have been prepared to play every single game they have played thus far. There has been no issue of McDaniels and his staff being out-coached or overwhelmed or falling short of having their team physically and mentally ready to play.

You can quibble about certain decisions, and everyone always has thoughts on particular play calls. But there have been no egregious errors that have left anyone wondering if McDaniels is incapable of doing his job, or that he’s lost the trust and buy-in of his players.

The Raiders’ woes have been mostly on the margins — an inch here or a play there. When it’s that close, the best thing to do is continue to focus on the process more than the immediate result, with the confidence that the process will eventually lead to better results.

David Kellenberger (@Raiderdad63): Do you see the Raiders making a trade before the deadline?

VB: Given all the players the Raiders have brought in for workouts and the trade they already made for an offensive lineman, there is no doubt the club’s decision-makers are always on the lookout for reinforcements and improvements. As a result, it would not be a surprise if they made a trade if they feel there is an opportunity to improve the roster.

Apathetic Raider (@NJRaiderG): Why did the Raiders go into this season with so many glaring holes at important positions such as RT, RG, CB, DT? And why are they so stubborn that they still refuse to address them?

VB: The Raiders invested two draft picks along the offensive line in current starting guard Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford, who is pushing for the starting job at right tackle. Going all the way back to draft night, there was a conviction that both players could provide acceptable play as rookies. And remember, they went to training camp presuming they would have Denzel Good back at right guard, only for him to abruptly retire.

Meanwhile, they traded for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and added veteran corner Anthony Averett as a free agent. As far as the defensive line, they spent money to acquire Bilal Nichols and Andrew Billings in free agency and invested draft picks in Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler.

So to suggest they went into the season with “glaring holes” really isn’t correct. They invested money or draft capital in all of the above positions.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.