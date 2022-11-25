Raiders mailbag: Questions about tanking, belief in system

Raiders fans wonder about Derek Carr, belief in Josh McDaniels and whether or not to tank for a higher draft pick.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gestures during a news conference after taking a 22-16 win in overtime over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) prepares to take the field at the start of the second half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Broncos last Sunday, and it clearly pumped some much-needed enthusiasm into their fan base.

That said, fans still have plenty of questions. They range from Derek Carr’s long-range future with the Raiders, to whether it’s best to win as many games as possible or play for a better draft pick, and whether the players have confidence in Josh McDaniels.

Here is a sampling of what showed up in this week’s mailbag:

Jarin Vallinas (@jarin_vallinas): Does the locker room and staff believe Derek Carr is the guy or are we seeing someone new in the Silver and Black?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: All options are on the table, but the sense has always been, with this staff as well, that if you build a good team around Carr he is capable of getting that team to the playoffs.

So yes, there is confidence in the Raiders’ veteran quarterback, and when you look at some of the quarterbacks that have recently gotten teams to the Super Bowl — Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Stafford — there is absolutely a feeling that Carr is every bit as good as those guys.

Jack (@Jack97041358): Does Malcolm Koonce gets a chance?

VB: The Raiders have shown no hesitation to get players on the field, be it from the 53-man roster or even the practice squad. And they are adamant that playing time is the result of what happens during the week on the practice field and classroom. For whatever reason, Koonce hasn’t shown enough in that regard to get more playing time.

Steve G. (@GladsonSteven): What is the feeling/trust the players have with Josh McDaniels, his staff & the direction/schemes on offense & defense?

VB: High. Of more concern is the Raiders’ ability to simply make key plays in critical segments of the game. Their inability to command those moments has been far more problematic than anything they are doing from a scheme point of view.

DEATH STAR SOURCES (@3DeathSources): Will Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs be back next year? Any insight on any scenarios of trades?

VB: Jacobs is on pace to be a free agent at the end of this season, so his return is predicated on he and the Raiders agreeing on the financials. The sense is both would love to find the type of common ground that keeps Jacobs in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. As far as the others, it feels more likely the Raiders will try to improve around that core rather than break it up.

Shawn Johnson (@Godfather_JS): What would you rather see the Raiders do, win some games and build some momentum toward next year, or lose and get a better draft pick? I personally like winning and building momentum toward next year, think it would go a long way for Josh McDaniels.

VB: As long as you are mathematically alive, you owe it to everyone who shows up to work every day to prepare and play for the ultimate goal. The alternative is, frankly, a loser mentality that sends the worst possible message.

Da Bourbon Commando (@TheMarkStorm): So hypothetical. Say the Raiders get a high draft pick and choose a quarterback. In your opinion do you think Derek Carr would be cool with mentoring him?

VB: Knowing Carr, he would handle the situation with class and professionalism. Part of which is attacking every day with the intention of making sure that young quarterback has to fight like he’s never fought before to take the starting job from him. Doing so would push that player in the best possible way and do him the best possible service at this stage of his career.

