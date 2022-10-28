Raiders mailbag: Questions on trade deadline, Josh Jacobs

Will the Raiders make a trade? Can they re-sign Josh Jacobs? The fans have questions, and the Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore has answers.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham embraces Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coaches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With the trade deadline looming Tuesday, Raiders fans have plenty of questions about potential deals.

Josh Jacobs’ long-range future is also on their mind, as is the defense.

Here is a sampling of what showed up in this week’s Raiders mailbag:

rdesai711 (@rdesai711): Are the Raiders going to trade for a big-name defensive player?

Vincent Bonsignore: The Raiders have been active relative to trade talks, and that will continue over the next few days heading to the trade deadline. No question that defense, and specifically an impact interior defensive lineman, is on their radar. One thing to remember: The Raiders have a big picture in mind, so expect any deal they swing to be one that helps in the short term and long term. That means players they will either have contract control of beyond this year, or ones they feel comfortable they can come to an agreement with on an extension.

JV_ThePhysicist (@JvThephysicist): What are the chances that the defense starts to click like the offense? Or rather, how long will it take for the defense to do better?

VB: In terms of clicking at a higher level, the more this group plays under first-year coordinator Patrick Graham, and the healthier the players get, the better they will be. On the other hand, they don’t have the stars like on the loaded offense, so it’s hard to imagine that group playing as well as the offense.

BradleyUnit (@BroJackson78): How much has the change of defensive scheme negatively impacted Tre’von Moehrig’s development?

VB: That, and a hip injury that cost him two games this year, have slowed Moehrig’s progress. But it’s a long season, and he is too talented not to get back to playing like he did last year.

Ricardo Peña (@Ricardo31768549): Seems like too many players on defense don’t fit Graham’s scheme. Why wasn’t this taken into consideration?

VB: The Raiders made wholesale changes along their defensive line and brought in new starters at linebacker, cornerback and safety. So it was addressed. But it will take more than one season to completely change that unit to fit the scheme.

JoeHeadrick (@JoeHeadrick5): Why isn’t Malcolm Koonce getting more playing time?

VB: Hard to say. He is making an adjustment to a completely new defensive front, and that can be difficult for a young player. The Raiders like his upside, though.

Marc Charette (@mrcdrum): Can the Raiders afford to re-sign Josh Jacobs? And what will he command?

VB: Yes. The issue is will they be willing to spend more than they might be accustomed to spending at that position? He is earning himself a big payday, but it remains in question whether that lines up with the Raiders’ spending philosophy at running back.

Tim Aguirre (@Stillkingdom): Mark Davis and Josh McDaniels had a meeting weeks ago after starting off on a losing streak. Any word on that, and their relationship going forward?

VB: Not unusual for coaches and owners to meet, during good and trying times. McDaniels is expected to be here for a long time.

TDS (@TDS35483394): How long is Nate Hobbs lost?

VB: The Raiders’ second-year cornerback was put on injured reserve last week with a broken hand. By rule, he has to miss four games before he is eligible to return, so the earliest he can play is against the Broncos on Nov. 20.

Raider D-RO (@RaiderDro1010): Why aren’t the Raiders’ captains wearing C patches?

VB: McDaniels indicated it has to do with the color of the C, and that it is something the Raiders are working with the NFL on.

