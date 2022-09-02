Raiders mailbag: Thayer Munford starter at right tackle?

Raiders fans have questions about the offensive line, buy-in to Josh McDaniels and the roles of the wide receivers.

Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford (77) prepares to drill during the team’s mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) prepares to make a catch during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are in full preparation mode for their season opener against the Chargers in Los Angeles a week from Sunday. And with the season opener right around the corner, their fans are champing at the bit.

Not just with anticipation.

(@TheStoicRaider): I’m assuming free agent offensive tackle Joe Haeg left without a deal?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: As of late Friday, yes. And everyone should probably get used to these types of visits, not just now but throughout the season. It’s a great tool to use in order to get a player in front of the coaches and scouts and get a look at their medical information and do a physical.

Football being as physical as it is, there are bound to be injuries. So being able to develop a short list of players you can turn to in case of an injury is extremely important.

And what better way to build that list than by literally getting guys into the building for an expansive visit.

Kobe (@bradychoked): At this rate, we aren’t going to trade or sign a right tackle now are we?

VB: Out of the gate, it looks like the Raiders are going to give Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford a fair chance to prove they can be the starting right tackle and/or swing tackle. The staff really likes the potential of Munford as the potential starter.

If, for whatever reason, neither shows they can do the job, the chances of the Raiders trading for a tackle or adding one via free agency grows.

Erik Kirschner (@Ekcom1): Can you explain how much cash we are on the hook for Kenyan Drake and Alex Leatherwood’s contracts now that they have new teams?

VB: Drake’s Raiders cash has been paid out, and with it carries an $8 million dead cash hit. It’s not ideal, but it was money that had already been paid out. The Raiders have been alleviated of their cash obligation to Leatherwood thanks to the Bears claiming him off waivers.

Kade Houchin (@kade_houchin3): What third and fourth wide receivers will have the bigger impact? Tyron Johnson’s speed or Mack Hollins’ size?

VB: It really feels like this will be a situational process. When the Raiders want to stretch the field, Johnson is a great option. When they need a big-bodied possession receiver, like in the red zone, Hollins is the option.

Ricardo Peña (@Ricardo31768549): Do you foresee Thayer Munford taking over at right tackle at some point this year? If so, will Jermaine Eluemunor be given a shot at guard?

VB: On Munford, yes absolutely. The sense is the Raiders think highly of their rookie from Ohio State as the potential starter at right tackle. Sooner rather than later.

He suffered an injury a couple of weeks ago, which forced him to miss two preseason games and over a week of practice. In that span, Eluemunor moved into the starting role at right tackle. But Munford is back at practice, and it will be interesting to see what the depth chart looks like.

On Eluemunor moving back to guard, it just seems for right now his primary spot is at tackle. Be it the starter on the right side or as the swing tackle in reserve.

Mike Iansiti (@IansitiMike): In talks you’ve had with others and any scenes you may have witnessed, does Josh McDaniels have complete “buy-in” from the players? And if so, is it different from other regimes you’ve seen?

VB: Earlier last week, McDaniels talked about who the Raiders are starting from “the bottom of the mountain.” A day later, one of his players repeated the same exact phrase. It is a signal that he has messaged that to his players, and that message is sinking in.

So to answer your question, there does seem to be buy-in — both for what McDaniels is doing overall and with the offense, and for what Patrick Graham is doing with the defense. It does feel a little bit different, yes.

