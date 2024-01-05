Raiders mailbag: What happens if Antonio Pierce doesn’t get the job?

Raiders fans asked us a variety of questions this week, like what happens if interim coach Antonio Pierce doesn’t get the full-time gig.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce answers questions during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts,. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis hug on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce stands on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

With the Raiders getting set to play their last game of the regular season Sunday against the Broncos, their fans have begun turning their attention to what is shaping up to be a pivotal offseason.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag.

Tom Wieme (@TomWieme): If Antonio Pierce isn’t chosen as the head coach moving forward, would the Raiders retain him in another capacity, like the assistant head coach?

(Vincent Bonsignore): Anything is possible, but on the surface, that sure seems like the potential for an awkward situation. It could be weird for Pierce, the new coach and maybe even the players.

Pierce in all likelihood would move on to another team if he doesn’t get the permanent job. It would probably benefit him to get some experience as a coordinator. His only other coaching experience at the NFL level is as a linebackers coach.

Andrew (@1AndrewK): What is your sense of the Raiders’ commitment to getting a rookie quarterback this offseason? Will they be aggressive to get their guy? Or will we see them approach the position passively like they’ve done for the last 40 years?

(VB): It appears the Raiders will be aggressive in bringing in another quarterback. That could mean trading for Justin Fields if he’s available, moving up in the draft or taking one where they’re slated to pick in the first round.

Dunkel (@ryan_dunkel): How long will the coaching search take?

(VB): The Raiders’ last coaching and general manager search ended Jan. 30, 2022. The sense this time around is it won’t take that long.

Aus10 (@LosOaklandVegas): Do you think a first-round rookie quarterback draft pick is inevitable, or is there any other route this team would go?

(VB): Getting a new quarterback feels inevitable. How they go about that is not certain.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): Who are your candidates for Raiders team MVP? No need to limit to only one player if you wish.

(VB): Maxx Crosby. Davante Adams also deserves recognition for his leadership.

Mario Mendoza (@Mariomamba): Other than Josh Jacobs, who are the major free agents we could lose who are on the team?

(VB): Major is a bit of a stretch. Some interesting Raiders free agents are offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, center Andre James, defensive tackles Adam Butler, John Jenkins and Bilal Nichols and cornerback Amik Robertson.

Eric (@BigE4203): Will (2023 draft picks) Byron Young, Amari Burney and Christopher Smith see significant playing time on Sunday?

(VB): The sense is the Raiders will play their healthiest, best players in order to win this game. If any of the above rookie defenders showed in practice they are the best options, they will get time. If the guys who are ahead of them on the depth chart are deemed the better options, they will get the nod. There is no sense anyone will just get snaps handed to them.

Richard Sand Dune (@Luckette808): Do you think (guard) Dylan Parham will move to center full-time?

(VB): It’s a very distinct possibility next season.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.