Raiders mailbag: What is long-term plan at QB with Geno Smith signed?

The Raiders signed Geno Smith to an extension after trading for him last month, but they could still take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft.

Geno Smith leaves the podium after being introduced to a media as new Raiders quarterback at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Geno Smith takes the podium to be introduced as new Raiders quarterback during a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, Geno Smith, and head coach Pete Carroll pose for a photo after Smith was introduced as new quarterback during a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Geno Smith speaks after being introduced to a media as new quarterback at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Quarterback Geno Smith is under contract for the next three years after signing an extension with the Raiders. That doesn’t mean people aren’t already thinking about his potential successor.

The Raiders’ long-term plan at quarterback is one of several topics fans have questions about. Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Leandro (@LeandroRaiders): Everybody knows that the future Raiders franchise quarterback is in the draft. Why invest $66.5 million and a third-round draft pick for probably half a year of starting and more than one year of backup production when they already have Aidan O’Connell for this role?

Vincent Bonsignore: That’s not the Raiders’ game plan.

They guaranteed Smith, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, $58.5 million in his extension. They didn’t invest that kind of cash in him with the hopes that he’d start just half a season. Not to mention the third-round pick they sent to the Seahawks to acquire Smith.

A more likely scenario is that Smith starts the next two years for the Raiders and then the team has a decision to make before 2027. Whether they keep Smith or not will depend on his level of play and whether they found a young quarterback they believe in.

Kyle Walsh (@therealKW65): If the Raiders are (in) win-now (mode), what’s their best win-now draft move?

Bonsignore: Taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick. Both would give the team an immediate boost.

Alan in Vegas (@alaninvegas): Any chance they move off (defensive end) Tyree Wilson if they draft a defensive lineman?

Bonsignore: There is no real upside to the Raiders moving on from Wilson, short of someone making them a compelling trade offer.

The seventh overall pick in 2023 doesn’t cost much and despite his underwhelming production — he has eight sacks in 33 games so far — he still has plenty of upside. Keep in mind defensive end Malcolm Koonce didn’t blossom until his third NFL season.

Wilson has been a disappointment so far. But the Raiders shouldn’t give up on him just yet.

YD (@Lacobs_Ladder): We haven’t heard anything about Wilson this offseason. How is he looking, what is he working on and what’s his outlook for this season?

Bonsignore: The Raiders began their offseason program this week, so it should be clear soon how Wilson plans to attack the upcoming campaign.

The 24-year-old should face competition for snaps this year after the team re-signed Koonce to play across from star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Mera (@MisterGetOff): Any word on possible changes to our offensive line?

Bonsignore: The lone addition the Raiders have made is signing guard Alex Cappa to a two-year, $11 million contract in free agency. That seems to indicate they are satisfied for the most part with their offensive line.

That said, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders added a prospect in the draft.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.