Raiders mailbag: What is the level of concern for Christian Wilkins?

The Raiders began organized team activities this week, and fans have plenty of questions. Among them are the health of defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce.

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) speaks to the media during Raiders OTA practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Christian Wilkins (94), center, looks on as teammates run a drill as he continues to rehab from an injury during Raiders OTA practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders began the organized team activities phase of their offseason this week, including opening a practice to the media Wednesday.

The workout was just as much about who was not on the field as who was. Specifically, star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who suffered a setback to his surgically repaired foot and was held back from practicing.

The disclosure of Wilkins’ setback is obviously a source of concern among Raiders fans, many of whom have questions about his availability.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): What is the level of worry regarding Christian Wilkins’ recovery from foot surgery setback?

Vincent Bonsignore: Without knowing all the details, it’s impossible to declare an appropriate level of concern. But Wilkins has plenty of time to get better. Whatever setback he suffered is better off happening now than a month or two from now.

Clearly, it’s something to monitor.

Benny the cat (@EdwardDrohan): How is Malcolm Koonce moving around?

Bonsignore: The defensive end is still rehabbing from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in September and has not been cleared to practice. That was always the expectation.

By all accounts, he is on track to be ready to start the season. Until he gets on the field, though, it’s impossible to gauge how he is moving.

David Kromelow (@dkrom59): Will it be a massive disappointment if the Raiders aren’t a top-five or top-10 scoring offense this season?

Bonsignore: The Raiders averaged the fourth-fewest points in the NFL last season at 18.2. To vault into the top 10 seems ambitious. If they can improve to 24 points per game, which would have put them in the middle of the pack last season, it would be a significant improvement.

nft.ant (@nft_ant): Been hearing a lot about Jackson Powers-Johnson. But what’s the latest on right tackle DJ Glaze, the Raiders’ other second-year offensive lineman?

Bonsignore: Glaze was a pleasant surprise last season and put himself in position to be the club’s long-term right tackle after earning a starting job early in the season. The key is to continue to improve while learning a new offense.

gatorchomp (@ArtReading3): What is the possibility of signing free-agent running back Nick Chubb?

Bonsignore: Chubb probably wants to go somewhere where he is guaranteed playing time. That’s not going to happen with the Raiders with rookie Ashton Jeanty and veteran Raheem Mostert holding down the top two spots.

Cory Radford (@CrownAndCigar): What position will the Raiders look to add to before training camp? Also, any joint practice news for training camp?

Bonsignore: Defensive tackle could be an option, depending on where things stand with Christian Wilkins’ injury. The slot cornerback position could be another option.

There is an expectation that the Raiders will host the 49ers for a joint workout in the second week of the preseason.

