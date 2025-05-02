Raiders mailbag: What positions could team still address after draft?

The 2025 NFL draft is in the books, but the Raiders could still look to add at a few positions in free agency before training camp begins.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Devin Duvernay (12) fumbles the football as Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) closes in during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) pushes off Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) as he defends during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) defends against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The NFL draft is in the books, free agency is almost done and the Raiders are closing in on making their undrafted free agent class official.

Now, it’s about assessing their 2025 roster and seeing whether they need to make adjustments before the start of training camp.

In the meantime, Raiders fans have plenty of questions. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag.

Raider Steve (@VegasRaidersBlg): What’s the plan at nickel cornerback and linebacker? Do you see them bringing anyone else in?

Vincent Bonsignore: The Raiders will get a good look at their roster once their organized team activities begin May 19. It would not be surprising if they tinker with some positions afterwards.

Veteran Darnay Holmes is expected to be the team’s starting slot cornerback for now. He brings plenty of experience. The Raiders could also give an opportunity to second-year safety Thomas Harper, who the team picked up off waivers from the Chargers before the beginning of last season. Harper played in the slot in college at Notre Dame and earned a few snaps there as a rookie.

If the Raiders aren’t impressed by those two in OTAs, former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton is still available in free agency and could be a person of interest.

Linebacker is a position to monitor as well. The Raiders like their two new starters, Elandon Roberts and Devin White, as well as the youngsters behind them. But the team could still bring in a player there.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Other than (running back) Ashton Jeanty, which rookie are you looking forward to seeing the most on the field?

Bonsignore: TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was a fun player to watch at the Senior Bowl, where he won MVP.

Plenty of eyes will be on the 22-year-old in training camp. He could potentially earn a starting role opposite Jakobi Meyers.

JoelGrayson (@grayson715): I know we are still in the shadows of having a buzz off this year’s draft, but who do you hear might be making a big push from last year’s draft class?

Bonsignore: Center Jackson Powers-Johnson and right tackle DJ Glaze, the Raiders’ second- and third-round picks last year, respectively, should each take another step this season.

Glaze showed all the necessary attributes to be a long-term starter as a rookie. Powers-Johnson seems like a prime candidate to improve after missing much of training camp last year with an injury and shuffling between positions before sticking at center.

David (@afd937): Any discussion on any potential free-agent additions?

Bonsignore: It’s almost guaranteed the Raiders will make multiple moves between now and training camp. Coach Pete Carroll preaches about the importance of competition and is willing to shake things up if he feels it’s necessary.

He and general manager John Spytek should have a better handle on where the team could get better after OTAs.

Lightning McQueen (@TMCsean14): Is (kicker) Daniel Carlson keeping the No. 2 jersey?

Bonsignore: This is an interesting situation.

Carlson has worn No. 2 throughout his seven seasons with the Raiders and he’s been one of the NFL’s most consistent kickers in that time. But Jeanty, who the team selected sixth overall in April’s draft, wore No. 2 in college at Boise State.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Carlson graciously lets Jeanty keep No. 2 in the NFL and picks a new number.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.