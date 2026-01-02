Raiders mailbag: What would the team do with the No. 1 pick in NFL draft?

Raiders fans have nothing to get excited about for the season finale against Kansas City, but that could change if the team gets the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders end the season Sunday against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

The game has nothing for fans to get excited about with the Raiders having the NFL’s worst record at 2-14. But that could change when it ends and they potentially are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

What they would do with that pick is one decision, but the Raiders have several others, including whether to fire coach Pete Carroll.

Here’s a sample of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

David Kromelow (@dkrom59): Have you heard anything that suggests the Raiders will bypass taking a quarterback and instead trade Maxx Crosby to the Cardinals for Kyler Murray and picks?

Bonsignore: Let’s separate this into two questions.

Is there any indication the Raiders will bypass taking a quarterback? If Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore declare for the draft, it would be a surprise if one of them wasn’t a Raider with the first or second pick.

However, they could also decide that neither is worth that type of investment and move their focus elsewhere. Perhaps even trade their pick for more picks.

The Raiders are just beginning the process of making those decisions.

Trading Crosby would be considered if he requested one. Don’t see anything happening without that.

As for Murray, there is zero indication he would be in consideration.

Eric Moore (@EmooreR8Rfan): Who is going to take the blame for losing rookie quarterback Cam Miller to the Dolphins?

Bonsignore: Blame for what?

The Raiders waived Miller after training camp, understanding he could be claimed off waivers. When he wasn’t, he was signed to the practice squad, where he has remained all season. Again, that came with the understanding he could get poached.

The Raiders had ample time to determine if Miller needed to be protected. It’s telling that they never added him to the 53-man roster.

Mike (@Mike57719474): If you had to take a stab at it, who’s the next coach? Or maybe a few options?

Bonsignore: If Moore and Mendoza declare for the draft, a whole new world opens up to the Raiders in terms of coaching candidates.

Here’s some names: Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Don’t rule out a high-profile college coach and keep an eye on former Packers and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Law Bish (@Law_Bish): Do you think the team is leaning more toward an offensive-minded coach or defensive-minded one if Carroll is fired?

Bonsignore: Probably more offense.

CG (@ChrisEngine357): How many Raiders scouts and personnel people were at the Rose Bowl?

(Bonsignore): The Raiders scouted several games.

Reid (@Reid_D23): Moore or Mendoza?

Bonsignore: Speculation: Edge to Mendoza, but still early.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.