Raiders mailbag: Who will play QB for the Raiders in 2023?

The NFL scouting combine is in the books. Free agency looms. And the Raiders still have not identified their quarterback for next season.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

There is plenty of time to get it figured out, of course, but that doesn’t mean the uncertainty of it all hasn’t left their fan base a bit on edge. Or asking a bunch of questions about it.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

El Nene (@OaktownGnasty): Who do you think will be starting quarterback for the Raiders next season?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: Still so many ways that can go. So it’s still too early to pinpoint who it will be, exactly. However, conceptually, there is a group of candidates that will likely yield the starter. In no particular order. Jimmy Garoppolo, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and Jarrett Stidham.

BIGMIKE_RAIDER (@mikeraider124): What would you guess a trade for the Cardinals’ pick at number three would look like if the Raiders pursued it?

VB: That is a tricky one. It depends on, ultimately, how desperate the Raiders are to move up and how willing the Cardinals are to move down. Ultimately, the Raiders have to give the Cardinals a compelling reason to drop down four spots. So there needs to be a convincing offer.

To do so, it would most likely take the Raiders’ pick at number seven, their pick at number 38 in the second round and either next year’s number one or number two.

It’s a steep price, but if C.J. Stroud — or whoever — is your guy, you have to do what it takes.

Jesus colon (@JesusC179): How aggressive are the Raiders going to be in free agency?

VB: With so many open roster spots, they will be very aggressive. But in terms of that first wave of signings, safe bet is two to three big-ticket acquisitions,

Alex Alvarez (@iamalexalvarez): Should the Raiders re-sign Jarrett Stidham for one year, draft defense and offensive line in this draft and look forward to Southern Cal QB Caleb Williams in 2024?

VB: Bringing Stidham back seems likely regardless, As far as Williams, he is expected to be the first pick overall in next year’s draft, so the Raiders would literally have to tank to have any shot at him.

Which is not happening. At least intentionally.

Chad Mixon (@ChadMixon): The team has a lot of players scheduled to hit free agency. Who do you think comes back for next season?

VB: There will be a handful of role players they bring back. Fullback Jacob Johnson comes to mind. And Jarrett Stidham is someone they value. But in terms of must-haves, there doesn’t appear to be a lot of those players.

Anthony Flores (@AnthonyFlores57): Are the Raiders ever in on any of these trades we see of a quality player going for a seventh-round pick?

VB: The Raiders highly value their draft picks and want to use this draft to help build a foundation for the future. Just don’t see them parting ways with any of them for veterans.

Matt B (@Mathew2134): What’s more likely if any at all, to trade up to one or three?

VB: Three.

Jorge Alanis (@raider_al82): Raiders bringing back Rock Ya-Sin?

VB: More likely, he’s a candidate to see what might be out there for him in free agency, with the idea the Raiders get the chance to match whatever offer he gets.

MikE8 (@IJHFTC24): When will the head coach get fired?

VB: That seems like a long way away. The Raiders want to give this regime a fair chance to succeed. And they will get the necessary time to make that happen.

