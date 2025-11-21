Raiders mailbag: Why is OL struggling, and how can it be fixed?

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the Raiders’ offensive line struggles this season. The question is how the team will go about fixing things.

Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71), guard Jordan Meredith (61) and center Will Putnam (67) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) speaks with Raiders center Will Putnam (67) between plays during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) sets up to receive the snap from center Will Putnam (67) with Jordan Meredith (61) lined up at guard during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) and guard Jordan Meredith (61) react to the team coming off of the field following another sack of quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will try to snap a four-game losing streak Sunday when they host the Browns at Allegiant Stadium.

Both teams enter Week 12 at 2-8.

This isn’t the season the Raiders were expecting, and it’s led to plenty of questions from their fans. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Mark Holmlund (@MarkHolmlund): Is the main problem with the offense the offensive line or the quarterback? What should the Raiders do next year to most effectively fix it?

Vincent Bonsignore: Quarterback Geno Smith was 27-22 as the Seahawks starter the last three seasons. The Raiders offensive line has been a problem pretty much that entire time.

Smith deserves blame for team’s poor record, but the offensive line has been a long-standing issue. Things haven’t gotten better this year with left tackle Kolton Miller on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

To fix the group up front, the Raiders may need to add some reinforcements in free agency this offseason. They’re well-positioned to do so. The Raiders are projected to have $108.2 million in cap space, according to the website Over the Cap, the second-most in the NFL.

T (@TMart2169): Why has the offensive line not even remotely gotten better? Injuries? Coaching? Young players not being developed fast enough?

Bonsignore: It’s a fair question.

The Raiders had some hope their offensive line could improve this year with right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and right tackle DJ Glaze entering their second NFL seasons. They also believed veteran Jordan Meredith could develop into a solid center.

Instead, Glaze has stagnated, Powers-Johnson has been inconsistent and Meredith has just been OK.

Is that because of coaching? The Raiders offensive line was an issue long before offensive line coach/run game coordinator Brennan Carroll, the son of coach Pete Carroll, was hired this offseason.

This may be more of a talent issue than anything else.

Xavier (@xavieregarciaa): Any chance Smith gets benched?

Bonsignore: The Raiders do have another quarterback option after activating Aidan O’Connell from injured reserve this week.

Smith hasn’t played up to his usual standards. His 13 interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL. If he continues to struggle, the Raiders may not hesitate to turn to O’Connell, who has started 17 games for them the past two years.

MC73 (@Mydfsacct): Why does (Pete) Carroll refuse to play the rookies? Why lose with subpar journeyman players?

Bonsignore: Carroll coaches every game to win it. The personnel decisions he makes always reflect who he believes gives his team the best chance to win.

He’s not refusing to play rookies because he dislikes young players. He just doesn’t believe playing the Raiders’ current crop of rookies will help the team win each week.

